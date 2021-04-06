One of the authors I absolutely loved reading as a child was Beverly Cleary. She had so many memorable books and I remember reading them fondly as a child: everything from “Dear Mr. Henshaw” to “Muggie Maggie” to the Ramona books. She will be sorely missed.
Paul Bacon
Hallandale Beach, Fla.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Removal of nonmedical vaccine exemption will protect Maine communities
-
Times Record Opinion
Michael Reagan: Take me out to fewer ball games
-
Maine Commercial Real Estate
Hard money and equity combo? GenX Lending says ‘Yes’
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Cleary, creator of memorable children’s characters, will be much missed
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Animals on conserved Maine land should be left in peace
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.