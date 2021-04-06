One of the authors I absolutely loved reading as a child was Beverly Cleary. She had so many memorable books and I remember reading them fondly as a child: everything from “Dear Mr. Henshaw” to “Muggie Maggie” to the Ramona books. She will be sorely missed.

Beverly Cleary, RIP.

Paul Bacon

Hallandale Beach, Fla.

