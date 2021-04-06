The Boston Red Sox revealed new uniforms Tuesday morning, and they look nothing like anything we’ve ever seen them wear before.

The Red Sox will wear Boston Marathon-inspired “Nike City Connect Series” uniforms on April 17 and 18 against the White Sox, donning the marathon’s traditional yellow and blue color scheme. The Red Sox will be the first of seven clubs to wear City Connect Series jerseys this year; the club will wear the traditional “B Strong” jerseys on Patriots’ Day like they have every year since 2013.

The perfect look for Patriots’ Day weekend in Boston. Seven teams will debut Nike City Connect uniforms this season, beginning with the @RedSox. pic.twitter.com/NkFjPYXwDN — MLB (@MLB) April 6, 2021

In a release, the new uniform “adopts colors that honor the spirit of Patriots’ Day weekend, and features ‘Boston’ in a stencil font across the chest paying tribute to the Boylston Street finish line.” The number 617 is highlighted on the left sleeve as a nod to the area code for Boston.

“We viewed the City Connect collaboration with Nike as an opportunity to celebrate the spirit of a weekend that is uniquely Boston,” said Red Sox executive vice president and chief marketing officer Adam Grossman. “The departure from our traditional style pays homage to that iconic weekend, and recognizes Boston’s boldness, culture and creativity.”

Boston has deviated from its traditional red color scheme at times in the last few years, wearing different uniforms for MLB-sponsored events like Players’ Weekend and other special occasions. The City Connect jerseys are the most drastically different uniforms the club has worn in some time.

