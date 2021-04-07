Re: “Biden pooch leaves surprise for White House reporters” (April 1, Page A2):
An article in the April 1 paper regarding the Bidens’ dog problems – biting, nipping and the poop-on-the-hallway-floor incidents – stands in contrast to the effects of the former president’s constant assaults on nearly all but his base and the massive amounts of his (metaphorical) poop, which have stained both the White House and the presidency. The latter, in my opinion, is far more egregious and harder to clean up than the former.
Peter H. Larrabee
Limington
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
The Forecaster
People & Business: April 7
-
The Forecaster
People & Business: April 7
-
Politics
House Democrats, including Pingree, kick off probe of Jan. 6 attack on Capitol by pro-Trump mob
-
Maine Voices
Maine Voices: Amid information explosion, libraries have become more relevant, not less
-
Opinion
Commentary: Why we are more cautious when there’s light at the end of the tunnel
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.