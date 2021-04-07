Re: “Biden pooch leaves surprise for White House reporters” (April 1, Page A2):

An article in the April 1 paper regarding the Bidens’ dog problems – biting, nipping and the poop-on-the-hallway-floor incidents – stands in contrast to the effects of the former president’s constant assaults on nearly all but his base and the massive amounts of his (metaphorical) poop, which have stained both the White House and the presidency. The latter, in my opinion, is far more egregious and harder to clean up than the former.

Peter H. Larrabee
Limington

