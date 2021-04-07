GILMANTON, N.H. — A New Hampshire teen has been credited with saving a boy more than 800 miles away — thanks to TikTok.
Caden Cotnoir, 13, was watching a TikTok livestream of Trent Jarrett, 12, riding a four-wheeler in West Virginia, when something went awry, WMUR-TV reported.
“All of a sudden his phone goes kind of blank, you can see a little bit of light and you can just hear him yelling for help,” Caden said.
Caden said he could hear Trent yelling out numbers.
“I was yelling out my grandparent’s house phone number,” Trent said, adding it was the only number he could remember.
Caden made a virtual call for help and Trent’s parents managed to find him and lift the ATV off him. After being trapped for about 20 minutes, he sustained minor cuts and bruises.
“He did what he was supposed to do and got the right people and it worked out. It was an Easter miracle,” Caden’s stepfather, Gilmanton Police Chief Matt Currier, said of him.
Caden had followed Trent because of the boys’ shared interests, including hunting and fishing, the station reported. The two met via Zoom on Monday, and Trent said he’d like to thank Caden for everything he did.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Times Record Opinion
Commentary: Building trust among parents and teachers is key to reopening schools
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Over objections, SAD 6 board urges state to ease up on reopening guidelines
-
College
College notebook: Arizona, Sean Miller parts ways amid NCAA investigation
-
Nation & World
McConnell says companies should stay out of politics – unless they’re donating money
-
Business
Frontier adds more summer flights to and from Portland
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.