Sheila R. Longway 1948 – 2021 LEWISTON – Sheila R. Longway, 72, of Lorraine Avenue passed away on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough. She was born in Brunswick on Dec. 29, 1948 to Benito J. and Florence A. (Gagne) Marino. She attended schools in Staten Island, N.Y. She married SGM Terence A. Longway of Brunswick on Nov. 27, 1980, who passed away August 23, 2006. Sheila grew up in Staten Island, N.Y. and then moved to Brunswick to be with her family when they relocated to Maine. She worked at Duval’s Bakery, Senter’s Store, and Grand City. She very much enjoyed spending time with her friends and family. Surviving is her daughter, Sherri Milbourn and her husband Thomas of Brunswick; and her grandchildren, Kyle and Trevor. She was very close to her cousins, Sue Hamilton and Pauline Anderson, both of Brunswick, whom she affectionately referred to as her “sisters”. She also enjoyed the loving companionship of her friend, Gerald St. Laurent of Lewiston. A visiting hour will be held Saturday, April 10 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal St., Brunswick. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Per CDC guidelines mask are required and social distancing will be maintained. Memorial condolences and a video tribute may be viewed at stetsonsfuneralhome.com. Memorial donations may be made to American Cancer Society 1 Bowdoin Mill Island Suite 300 Topsham, ME 04086

