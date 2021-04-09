The 19th annual People Plus Music in April online auction fundraiser is now open. The online silent auction, which features over 150 items, launched April 1 and will close at 10 p.m. April 30.

The auction will feature a variety of items, including golf packages, local gift certificates, jewelry, private dinners, an outdoor gas grill, toys, clothing, paintings, hand-made items and much more.

Visit peopleplusmaine.org and click on the link for the auction to view the catalog of items. New items will be added every Thursday afternoon, so check back often and place your bids.

Music in April is the signature fundraiser for People Plus. It enables the organization to serve over 1,400 members who represent an ever-increasing population of retirees and elders on the Midcoast. The center has raised over $500,000 from the event over the past 18 years.

People Plus offers a variety of activities to support engaged, healthy and independent lives for older adults, as well as hosting the Teen Center where young people can meet to explore creative outlets, eat a healthy meal and develop into well-rounded adults.

For more information about People Plus and the services and activities it offers, visit peopleplusmaine.org

