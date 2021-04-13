Police say they have charged a man who allegedly drove into another vehicle during a road rage incident Saturday in Phippsburg.

Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to a fight at Granite Ledge Road shortly before 9 p.m. Chief Deputy Brett Strout said people were trying to get James Murphy, 41, to leave a residence. Murphy allegedly left in a Chevy Malibu that did not belong to him.

“Witnesses saw Murphy driving and while he was driving, he rammed a truck,” Strout said.

The driver of the pickup truck wasn’t injured, Strout said. A 43-year-old passenger — the owner of the Malibu — suffered a head injury but was not hospitalized, Strout said.

Strout said Murphy allegedly spun out of control after hitting the truck and then drove further down the dead-end road. He then went to the home of the Malibu’s owner, with whom he was staying.

Police say Murphy was arrested after briefly struggling with officers.

Police say Murphy was charged with aggravated assault, a Class B felony punishable by up to 10 years of incarceration and a $20,000 fine. He was also charged with aggravated operating after habitual offender revocation, a Class C felony punishable by up to five years incarceration and a $5,000 fine.

He was also charged with the misdemeanor crimes of refusing to submit to arrest or detention, violation of conditions of release and driving to endanger.

Police say Murphy is a transient.

Murphy was taken to Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset where he remained in custody on Tuesday, according to the jail. His bail was set at $1,500.

Strout said no one else was charged.

