Robert L. Davis 1937 – 2021 ANDOVER, N.H. – Robert L. Davis was born in Bangor June 21, 1937. He graduated from Brunswick High School in 1955. Mr. Davis served in the United States Air Force for 22 years and retired as a Senior Master Sargent in February 1977. Before his retirement, from the Air Force, Mr. Davis graduated from the University of New Hampshire in December 1976 with a degree in business management. Mr. Davis worked for the IRS and was a buyer for Bath Iron Works. He was a founder and active partner in CQA, LLC (Champagne Quality Aggregates) Andover, N.H. Bobby loved to tell funny stories and enjoyed coffee in the morning with all the guys at the country store in Harpswell where he lived off and on since the age of 14. He now joins many of his old friends at the coffee shop on Highway Heaven. Bobby loved keeping up the old Merriman Farm in Harpswell where he lived for many years. He always told newcomers to Harpswell that he was the ‘caretaker’ of the farm. Just one example of the humble man he was. In recent years, Bobby made New Hampshire his home with his devoted wife Nan and loving stepchildren, Kelley and husband Jeff, Jon, wife Joane, grandchildren Tyler, Julianna and stepson Chris. Bobby enjoyed some wonderful years at Riverside Farm in Andover, N.H. which is so similar to his beautiful home in Harpswell. Bobby is also survived by many relatives from the Davis family. Nieces and nephews – Michael and Doreen, Daniel and Dee, Jeffrey and Nancy; and cousin, Peter Shay and Chrystal; in addition to many other nieces and nephews. Special thanks to our dear friend Lisa, who helped care for Bobby and guided him gracefully with dignity to the next life. There aren’t enough words to express the family’s gratitude. He will be sadly missed by all his family and his many friends in New Hampshire and Maine. Bobby will be interred at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway in Boscawen, N.H. A graveside service with full military honors will be held on May 14 at 10 a.m. Guests are respectfully requested to wear face coverings on the cemetery grounds. The Cremation Society of New Hampshire is assisting the family with arrangements. To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to http://www.csnh.com

