While sitting on the beach at Anna Maria Island in Florida, I saw a father tossing a football with his two young sons. One son would go out for a long pass, and the other son would try to guard him. Good natured bantering came from all participants.

The scene brought back memories of times spent with my own two sons tossing footballs or baseballs or frisbees on the beach — or wherever.

That same scene played out in the fifties with my father and brother, although we stuck with baseball. My dad coached a Little League team; my brother was the pitcher, I was the catcher. I coached a Little League team; son Jon pitched, son David caught. These memories remain some of my fondest.

The very next day, I learned of the death of 80-year-old Dick Hoyt, the legendary father and runner who teamed with his son Rick to run 32 straight Boston marathons as well as scores of triathlons and half-marathons around the country. Dick would push Rick, who had cerebral palsy, in a special bike for running races, and pull him in a rubber raft during the swimming portion of triathlons. Not only that, they compiled darn fast times.

I had the privilege of meeting Dick and Rick Hoyt before one of the Boston Marathons I ran. And I recall seeing them race at earlier marathons. The crowds would roar when they came by, creating a loud rolling wave of sound.

Interestingly, this fantastic racing duo got their start when Rick asked his dad if he’d run a 5K with him to raise money for a lacrosse player at his school who had become paralyzed. After the race, Rick said that when he was running, he didn’t feel like he was handicapped. (Go to YouTube to watch this remarkable duo compete. You’ll be inspired.)

Sure enough, the next night I came across another extraordinary father-son relationship. PBS was doing a fundraiser, which featured Andrea Boccelli,

the incredible Italian singer whose voice has captured the hearts of millions of people around the world. During the show, Andrea sang “Fall on Me” alongside his handsome son Matteo, who clearly belongs on the same stage as his famous father. It was heartwarming to observe the deep love between father and son. Andrea can’t “see” his son, because he is blind, but he can definitely hear the talent and sense the love.

The Bocelli’s virtuoso performance reminded me of seeing Tiger Woods,15-time major champion, playing in the PNC Championship in December with his 11-year old son, Charlie. They swing alike, dress alike, walk alike, even swagger alike. And don’t be surprised if Charlie becomes a super golf star, based on his outstanding performance before boisterous crowds at the course and millions of television fans worldwide.

Jim Boeheim was a walk-on as a freshman for the Syracuse University basketball team, but as a senior, he served as team captain. He’s been the head coach at Syracuse for the past 45 years. Jim’s son’s Buddy joined the team as a walk-on two years ago. As a junior, he’s become the team’s most dominant scoring threat. He led the team to victory in the first two games of the NCAA tournament, scoring 30 points against San Diego State and 25 points against West Virginia University.

Jim says of his son, “He’s an incredibly hardworking kid, and he knows what he’s doing out there..” Buddy returns the praise: “He’s one of the best coaches in college sports, there’s no doubt about it. He was always there for me, telling me he believed in me. He thought I could be a good player one day. That’s all I needed to hear.”

Inspiration from father to son comes in many forms. Senator Mitt Romney recently received the JFK “Profiles in Courage” award for voting to impeach President Trump in the first impeachment trial. This award was created by the family of the late president to honor public figures who risk their careers by taking unpopular positions for the common good. At the time of the award, Romney noted that he was inspired by his father George Romney, automotive executive and governor of Michigan. “When I think of courage,” said Romney, “I think of my dad. He always did what was right, whatever the consequences.”

Back to my day at the beach, the time I saw the father and sons tossing a football. After they had stopped playing, I went up to the father and told him that seeing him playing with his sons reminded me of the good times I had spent with my two sons on the beach. He thanks me for sharing that thought.

When I return to this beach — or any beach — in the future, I’m guessing I’ll see that same scenario played out again and again if there’s a father and a son and a ball nearby. That’s just what we do.

David Treadwell, a Brunswick writer, welcomes commentary and suggestions for future “Just. a Little Old” Columns. [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: