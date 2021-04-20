The Bailey Island Motel changed hands late last month, but will remain a motel for the foreseeable future.

Built in 1958, the motel boasts 12 rooms and owners quarters, which together can accommodate about 30 guests in addition to the owners. The building sits, nestled on the coast, on just over an acre and has a private dock.

Mindy Schwartz and Jeff Raup bought the motel at 1951 Harpswell Island Road for an undisclosed amount on March 31. Schwartz said the couple has never run a motel before, but was interested in buying property on Bailey Island.

“I’ve lived in several places throughout Maine, but Bailey Island is my favorite place,” said Schwartz. “Going over the Cribstone Bridge gives me goosebumps every time I do it. When you come here, you can sit back and just be. That may not be for everyone, but I like the basic things that Bailey Island provides.”

Schwartz said they’re working on renovating some of the rooms in the three weeks before the summer season begins.

“We’re doing some room updating so it’ll still have it’s seaside charm but it’ll be cleaner and more modern,” she said. “It’s going to be tight and we’re under the gun.”

Schwartz said the motel has “over 500 nights booked” so far, but is unsure how many guests she anticipates having this summer.

Schwartz said the couple has considered changing the way the motel has been run in the past by adding things like contactless check-in, much like what is found in an Airbnb, but ultimately decided to “put other ideas aside and see how this summer goes.”

Rita and Paul Dube sold the motel after buying it in 2016 “because we loved the location and the view was magnificent,” said Rita Dube.

The year after the couple bought it and began running it, Rita Dube was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer, and her health took precedence over the motel.

“For two horrible years we had to hire people to run it,” she said.

Although her cancer is in remission, Rita Dube said she’s still feeling the aftereffects of chemotherapy.

“Because of my health and our age, it was becoming to difficult to maintain the motel, and it forced our hand,” she said. “We wanted to do a good job for the guests and we thought maybe someone else could take over.”

Rita Dube said she’s going to miss meeting guests from around the world, but said the couple agreed it’s time to retire and leave the motel in someone else’s care.

“(Schwartz and Raup) are making some big changes, but not enough to change the charm of the place,” she said. “It’s still going to be lovely. We wanted to put it in the hands of people who care and want to make it successful.”

