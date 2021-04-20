Robert “Red” Moore 1935 – 2021 PHIPPSBURG – Robert “Red” Moore, 85, of Phippsburg passed away on April 8, 2021. He is survived by his three daughters, Elaine and husband Steven Rowe of Brunswick, Kathy and partner Joe Jenness of Augusta, and Lynette Hill of West Bath. To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, and view the obituary in full, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com . In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to help with the final expenses.

