Bath-based cat rescue and rehabilitation organization Paw in the Door will hold its annual spring fundraising auction online starting May 1.

“We really had to expand our boundaries and be creative when everything shut down a year ago,” said President and founder Patty Sample Colwell. “By fundraising online, we have been able to run a cat photo contest, and sell masks, cards, and flowers. The upcoming auction is our biggest event yet. We hope it will secure our financial position in the months ahead.”

The Cat and Caboodle Auction closes May 15. During the two-week interval people can browse and bid on more than 300 donated items, including antiques, items for home and kitchen, jewelry, art, photography and textiles and more.

“We have something for everyone and in every price range, and, of course, cat-themed items in every category,” said Joanne Adams, Paw in the Door’s vice president.

Adams and a team of volunteers began receiving donations, and posting photographs and descriptions on the auction website in early February.

Money raised will go toward preparing cats to move into new, permanent homes.

To access the Cat and Caboodle Auction, visit pawauction1.givesmart.com after May 1.

To learn more about Paw in the Door and to donate, visit pawinthedoor.org. For more information, email [email protected] or call Cowell at 207-751-7408.

