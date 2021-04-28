The Kennebec Estuary Land Trust invites families with children aged 5-12 to join Penny Jessop for a morning of birding at Bonyun Preserve on Westport Island. Maine Master Naturalist Volunteer Jessop, is a retired school teacher whose experience includes serving as a nature guide at Thorncrag Sanctuary in Lewiston.

This event is free and open to public thanks to The Merrymeeting Bay Trust.

Registration is required. Sign-up by calling 207-442-8400 or visit kennebecestuary.org/upcoming-events.

This is a light-rain or shine event and the course framework is geared for children ages 5-12.Binoculars and field guides will be made available to attendees, who are encouraged to bring their own. Participants must wear a mask and remain six feet apart.

