The Kennebec Estuary Land Trust invites families with children aged 5-12 to join Penny Jessop for a morning of birding at Bonyun Preserve on Westport Island. Maine Master Naturalist Volunteer Jessop, is a retired school teacher whose experience includes serving as a nature guide at Thorncrag Sanctuary in Lewiston.
This event is free and open to public thanks to The Merrymeeting Bay Trust.
Registration is required. Sign-up by calling 207-442-8400 or visit kennebecestuary.org/upcoming-events.
This is a light-rain or shine event and the course framework is geared for children ages 5-12.Binoculars and field guides will be made available to attendees, who are encouraged to bring their own. Participants must wear a mask and remain six feet apart.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
Kentucky Derby: Jockey Luis Saez gets another shot after win, disqualification in 2019
-
South Portland Sentry
Community News – Veterans’ association announces Memorial Day plans
-
Nation & World
Michael Collins, command module pilot on Apollo 11, dies at 90
-
Sports
NFL notebook: Draft could produce record run on quarterbacks in the first round
-
Olympics
New rules for Tokyo Olympics call for more tests, raise more questions