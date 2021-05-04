Richard Henery Lancaster Sr. 1931 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – Dads life as a Mainer began in Brunswick on Feb. 27, 1931, the son of Donovan and Florence (LaPointe) Lancaster. He attended Brunswick schools, graduated from Hebron Academy, and attended University of New Hampshire where he was a member of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity. Serving in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict, Dad was stationed in Heilbron Germany. Upon completion of his military service he worked for S.S. Pierce in Boston, it was there he met the love of his life, Carolyn Kingsbury. Married on Oct. 12, 1956 in Watertown, Mass., their first home was in Rockland, Mass. Dad went to work for New England Telephone in Boston, a career spanning 34 years. Moving back to Maine in 1960 he coordinated telecommunications for Maine military accounts. Next assigned to the Maine Sales Staff Office in Portland, then Augusta, he worked to establish the Maine State Lottery Network, Maine State Police communications network and local 911 reporting systems. In 1985 Dad became the Pioneer Administrator of the Jasper N. Keller Chapter until he retired in 1990. Leading the Pioneers, he loved his work with the Maine Special Olympics, Pinetree Society Camp, Camp Susan Curtis, Togus Veteran’s Hospital and Cemetery, Lifeline and Infant Hearing Assessment Programs. A lifelong volunteer, he was actively involved in the Brunswick community as a member of the Rotary Club, Brunswick United Way, High School Athletic Boosters President, St. Charles Church Parish Council President, Mid-Coast Hunger Prevention Program from its inception, and Mid-Coast Hospital. He was also a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus Sekenger Council and a communicant of St. Charles Borromeo Church where he was an usher/greeter on Sunday mornings. Dedication to his family extended to his four grandchildren, attending school and sporting events, he was the very best Gramps/Papa. He was so proud each of his grandchildren completed their college educations, two obtaining their master’s degrees. Dad maintained an abundant vegetable garden, took part in numerous rounds of golf and was always up for a fishing trip to Tim Pond in Eustis. Travel with our mom took them to San Francisco, the Panama Canal, Bermuda, France, and England and a 40th wedding anniversary cruise to Alaska. They spent 15 years wintering in Naples, Fla. Mom passed in 2011 and Dad missed her every day. Supported by family and friends, he continued to have a full and meaningful life. In 2016, Dad moved to Coastal Landing Retirement Community enjoying beano, cribbage, and daily ice cream. He enjoyed life and continued to take part in family events, reminiscing about “the good old days”. This past year was tough and declining health (not declining spirit) required a move to Thornton Hall where Dad turned 90. He touched many in a short period of time and he greatly appreciated all who supported him daily. Dad passed away peacefully on April 28, with family by his side, joining our mom who was patiently waiting for him. Predeceased were Dad’s parents, in-laws Kenneth and Anne Kingsbury, sister and brother-in-law Janice and Peter Bastow, brother in-law Henry Bouchard, sister in-law and brother in-law Barbara and Norman Audet. Survived by his son, Richard Jr. and his wife Mary of Brunswick, grandchildren Jordan of Brunswick and Brett of Nantucket; his daughter Anne and her husband Tim Morong of Phippsburg, grandchildren Joseph Clancy III and Kayla Morong; sister Joan Bouchard; as well as many nieces and nephews. Our family thanks all who touched Dad’s life with patience, a kind word, those who sat to chat a bit longer, offering up a smile or a hello. Your kindness made a difference. Dad will be remembered as a true gentleman, a kind man with a sense of humor he liked to share. He enjoyed simple things and appreciated all that everyone did for him. His family is extremely grateful for those who welcomed him at Coastal Landing, Thornton Hall, and the amazing assistance offered to him by CHANS and Hospice. A private family graveside service will be held at a future date. Arrangements are by Stetson’s Funeral Home 12 Federal St. Brunswick where memorial condolences may be expressed at stetsonsfuneralhome.com Memorial donations may be made in his memory to: Mid-Coast Hunger Prevention Program 84A Union St. Brunswick, ME re: Richard Lancaster

