BUCKFIELD — The Lisbon softball team plated seven runs in the first inning en route to a 16-2 win over Buckfield on Wednesday.

Lisbon’s Jimmy Fitzsimmons doubled and tripled, while Ethan Brown and Levi Tibbetts contributed a double and a single apiece and Jack Ramich added a double. Tibbetts pitched all five innings for the Greyhounds (7-2) and held Buckfield to one hit.

The Bucks (1-10) scored twice in the fourth inning, highlighted by a home from by freshman Brayden Jack.

GIRLS LACROSSE

FREEPORT 9, WAYNFLETE 6: Kate Tracy had four goals and an assist to lead the Falcons (6-1) over Waynflete (4-3) at Freeport.

Savannah Tracy added two goals, and Meredith Feller, Myah Jensen and Hannah Groves also scored for Freeport. Piper Williams had five saves.

Jess Connors, Claire DiNapoli and Kilee Sherry each had two goals for the Flyers. Emily Girard stopped six shots.

OXFORD HILLS 18, MORSE 4: Olivia Orlando and Celia Melanson scored four goals each as the Vikings (4-1) handled the Shipbuilders (2-5) in Bath.

Ashlee Farrar, Kelsey Bennett, McKinley Soehren, and Mallory Kennison each added two goals apiece.

Mary LaRochelle scored three goals for the Shipbuilders.

