Kennebec Estuary Land Trust’s Trek for the Trails virtual run and walk event will be held from May 29-June 6. Registration is open until June 6.
Funds raised from the event benefits the trust’s 25-miles of trails it maintains.
Participants can choose their distances from 1 mile, 5K or 10K and their route .Details are at kennebecestuary.org/trek-for-trails.
The first 50 registrants will receive an event-branded buff and the top finishers in each event will receive special prizes. The run is sponsored by Now You’re Cooking, Tracy Cassidy CPA SC, Brackett’s Market and Bath Savings Trust
