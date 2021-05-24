LISBON — Mason Booker tossed 5 1/3 innings and allowed just two runs on five hits as the Lisbon baseball team held off a late Brunswick rally to earn a 7-4 victory in a non-conference game Monday afternoon.

The Greyhounds (8-3) broke the game open by scoring six runs in the first two innings and held off a late Brunswick (1-11) rally. Hunter Brissette and Neil LaRochelle paced the Lisbon offense with two hits apiece. Booker earned the win, while Nick Ferrence would come on in relief.

Tanner Rapoza took the loss, allowing six runs (three unearned) in just 1 2/3 innings. Hank Burnham paced the Brunswick offense with two doubles, and Cal Wilby also had two hits.

CAMDEN HILLS 7, MORSE 1: Obediah Miller opened the scoring with a two-run single in the first and then he lined an RBI double to fuel a three-run third as the Windjammers handled the Shipbuilders (3-8) at Camden.

Cam Brown added a pair of hits for Camden Hills. Sam Moody allowed one run on eight hits, fanning four.

Gabe Aucoin was 3 for 4 for Morse, and Boden Gould and Ty Knowlton chipped in with two hits apiece.

