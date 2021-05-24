State police are working to identify skeletal remains discovered in the woods in Caribou, police said Monday.

The remains were discovered in a wooded area off Rt. 161 on Sunday by someone walking through the area, police said.

A team of police officers, evidence technicians, Maine game wardens and staff from the office of the chief medical examiner converged on the area. Once the remains are recovered, the medical examiner’s office will conduct tests to attempt to identify the remains.

Police will be looking to see if the remains are a missing Caribou main, Kurtis Madore, who was last seen nearly two years ago on June 2, 2019.

