It is that time of year again when the citizens of Brunswick have one of their two opportunities to control what happens in their town. The first, of course, are municipal elections where they can choose who presides over their Town Council.

The second is June 8 at the Coffin School, this year, for the yearly school budget referendum.

Per state statute, towns are given the opportunity to to have a say in their school budgets for a three year period. At the end of each cycle, they are also afforded the opportunity to discontinue that cycle and have absolutely no say or power whatsoever in how their town spends their tax dollars. For most, in Brunswick apparently, that is completely acceptable as the average turnout for these referendums is somewhere between 10-15% of all eligible voters. Most have no idea where or when the referendum is. Those that do apparently don’t care enough to turnout and vote.

The Brunswick Town Charter does not allow for a vote on the Municipal budget, unlike some towns which go so far as to require a vote on every line item of their entire budget. So, as a result, the only opportunity to have a “real” say regarding your Brunswick tax bill is with the school budget which is generally 60% of the total town budget. A “No” (or “Yes”) vote for the school budget is the only way you can use your power as a citizen to convey your concern (or approval) with the entire amount of spending of your tax dollars, other than pleading with the Town Council at their hearings.

Complaining about your taxes does nothing. Public hearings are just that, you may be heard, you likely will not. If you want to exercise the only power you have that will make a difference, then go vote on June 8. You can do so by absentee ballot also, so you have no excuse not to vote, except apathy.

Jeff Runyon,

Brunswick

