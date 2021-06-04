Bradley L. Young 1942 – 2021 MISSISSIPPI – On Monday, March 15, 2021, Bradley L. Young, of Bowdoin, loving husband and father was called home to rest at age 79. Brad was born on Jan. 17, 1942, in Brunswick, Maine to S. Lewis and Mary (Small) Young. He worked at U.S. Gysum, as a Tinsmith Supervisor at BIW and as a truck driver, hauling cars throughout New England. His extensive travel earned him the family keeper of all shortcut routes to any destination along the east coast. On July 3, 1965, he married Evelyn Small. A true family man, who would give the LL Bean flannel shirt off of his back, celebrated he and Evelyn’s 50th wedding anniversary among five generations of family in 2015. He and Evelyn lived in Bowdoin and spent time yard-saling, eating out, and attending many fairs to watch horse pulling. Brad had a love for old western movies (and John Wayne) and could watch them for hours. Brad loved family gatherings, holding many informal night and weekend get-togethers in his own garage. You could always count on a full beverage fridge and an open door. Wearing his cowboy hat, he was always the life of the party. He had a fondness for buying and selling ponies, and pulling them. He especially loved hunting and fishing with his sons and grandsons, passing on his passion in story and real time. Brad was skilled in metal fabrication, building trailers, truck bodies, and plant hangers to name a few. He helped local farmers by trucking and selling thousands of cedar posts from Northern Maine. In retirement, working with wood he built and sold many raised garden beds and boot jacks, but above all, one of “Pa’s” greatest joys was his grandchildren (and great-grandchildren). Whether he was telling stories, sharing humorous songs and rhymes or showing them collected treasures, he reveled in time spent with them. Brad was preceded in death by his father, mother, brother, Larry, son-in-law, Dean Cornish, and brother-in-law, Vernon Harmon. He is survived by his wife, Evelyn, of 55 years, son, Larry Young and wife Rose of Bowdoin, daughter, Holly Fournier of Topsham, son, Bryan Pratt and wife Diane of Mississippi, son, Bradley Young Jr., of Mississippi, sister, Shirley Harmon of Bowdoin, son-in-law, Tom Fournier of Harpswell and James McManues of Brunswick. His open lap and loving smile will be remembered by grandchildren, Jennifer (and David) Wienckowski, Michelle (and Justin) Keleher, Angela (and Jonathan) Rogers, Caitlyn (and Jared) Gilbert, Shelby (and Chris) Hutchins, Danielle (and Jeff) Parks, Marcie (and Christian) Biagetti, Seth Fournier (and Danielle Macdonald), Amy Cornish and Chad Cornish. Privileged memories will be held onto by 20 great-grandchildren, many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and close friends. One of Pa’s last requests to one of his great-grandsons was to “not cry when I’m gone, but to smile and remember all of the good times we had.” Visiting hours will be held 4-7 p.m., Friday, June 18, 2021, at Kincer Funeral Home, 130 Pleasant St. Richmond. We will celebrate those good times and memories with a graveside service 11 a.m., on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at the West Bowdoin Cemetery, 54 West Road, Bowdoin; a gathering will follow.

