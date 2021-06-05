Our first poll of the spring sports campaign, focusing on the top teams in baseball, softball and lacrosse after the conclusion of the regular season. These polls were first released on at Twitter.com/foresports Sunday, include our core coverage area (coastal Cumberland County from Cape Elizabeth to Freeport) and are based solely on my opinion. Look for final polls June 20.
Baseball
1) Scarborough
2) Greely
3) Yarmouth
4) Falmouth
5) South Portland
6) Cheverus
Softball
1) Cape Elizabeth
2) Scarborough
3) South Portland
4) Greely
5) Portland
6) NYA
Boys’ lacrosse
1) Cape Elizabeth
2) Scarborough
3) Waynflete
4) Falmouth
5) Yarmouth
6) NYA
Girls’ lacrosse
1) Yarmouth
2) Falmouth
3) Greely
4) Scarborough
5) Freeport
6) Cape Elizabeth
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Supreme Court rules against immigrants with temporary status
-
The Forecaster
Arts Calendar: June 9-19
-
The Forecaster
Community Calendar: June 9-19
-
The Forecaster
Portland to host Fourth of July fireworks
-
Portland Forecaster
Portland’s economic development director steps down after a dozen years