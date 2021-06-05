Our first poll of the spring sports campaign, focusing on the top teams in baseball, softball and lacrosse after the conclusion of the regular season. These polls were first released on at Twitter.com/foresports Sunday, include our core coverage area (coastal Cumberland County from Cape Elizabeth to Freeport) and are based solely on my opinion. Look for final polls June 20.

Baseball

1) Scarborough

2) Greely

3) Yarmouth

4) Falmouth

5) South Portland

6) Cheverus

Softball

1) Cape Elizabeth

2) Scarborough

3) South Portland

4) Greely

5) Portland

6) NYA

Boys’ lacrosse

1) Cape Elizabeth

2) Scarborough

3) Waynflete

4) Falmouth

5) Yarmouth

6) NYA

Girls’ lacrosse

1) Yarmouth

2) Falmouth

3) Greely

4) Scarborough

5) Freeport

6) Cape Elizabeth

