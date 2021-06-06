CHICAGO (AP) — Tony La Russa moved past John McGraw into sole possession of second place on baseball’s career manager wins list, directing the Chicago White Sox to a 3-0 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Sunday.

It was win No. 2,764 for La Russa, who was hired by Chicago in October for his first managerial job since he led St. Louis to the World Series championship in 2011. It has been a bit of a bumpy ride so far, but the 76-year-old Hall of Famer has the White Sox on top of the AL Central.

Second on the list is almost assuredly the highest finish for La Russa, who began his managerial career with the White Sox in 1979. The top spot belongs to Connie Mack with 3,731 victories.

Chicago won for the 10th time in 14 games. Dylan Cease (4-2) struck out 10 in seven sparkling innings, and Tim Anderson had two hits and two RBI.

Detroit right-hander José Ureña (2-5) allowed three runs and six hits in five innings in his first big league start since May 26. He had been sidelined by a strained right forearm.

ASTROS 6, BLUE JAYS 3: Jose Altuve led off the game with a home run, rookie Luis Garcia earned his fifth straight win and Houston won in Buffalo, New York.

Chas McCormick also homered, Yuli Gurriel had three hits and Alex Bregman scored twice as Houston won for the sixth time in eight games.

RAYS 7, RANGERS 1: Rookie Taylor Walls had a tiebreaking, two-run double in the eighth inning among a season-high three hits, and Tampa Bay scored three in the eighth and four in the ninth at Arlington, Texas.

TWINS 2, ROYALS 1: Twins first baseman Miguel Sanó swooped in to catch a popped-up bunt and start a triple play, highlighting Minnesota’s win at Kansas City.

Sanó hit an RBI double in the third inning, then made the key defensive play in the bottom half.

With Jarrod Dyson on second and Cam Gallagher on first, Nicky Lopez bunted to the right side. Sanó charged in to make the catch and threw to shortstop Andrelton Simmons to double off Dyson.

Simmons then trotted toward Gallagher and tossed to second baseman Nick Gordon, who was covering first, to complete the Twins’ first triple play since 2019. The last time Kansas City hit into a triple play was 2012.

ORIOLES 18, INDIANS 5: Cedric Mullins hit a leadoff homer as part of a three-hit day, and Baltimore scored its most runs since 2015 and had a season-high 21 hits in a rout of visiting Cleveland.

After losing their final 14 games in May, the Orioles are 4-1 in June.

MARINERS 9, ANGELS 5: Donovan Walton hit a go-ahead home run in the third inning. Logan Gilbert struck out seven for his first major league win, and Seattle won in Anaheim, California.

ROCKIES 3, ATHLETICS 1: German Marquez pitched six effective innings and a beleaguered Colorado bullpen held on to help the Rockies avoid a three-game sweep in Denver.

BRAVES 4, DODGERS 2: Max Fried outpitched Trevor Bauer, and Atlanta took two of three against visiting Los Angeles in the first meeting of the teams since the Dodgers rallied to win last year’s NL Championship Series.

Fried (3-3) allowed one run and six hits in six innings and walked none for the first time in nine starts. He threw 65 of 92 pitches for strikes.

Bauer (6-4) allowed three runs and six hits in six innings and matched his season high of four walks for the fourth time. Two of the batters who reached on walks later scored.

Albert Pujols hit his 671st home run and had two hits and two RBI for the Dodgers. He homered leading off the ninth against closer Will Smith, who regrouped to get his 11th save in 11 chances.

REDS 8, CARDINALS 7: Jesse Winker hit a tie-breaking home run off Alex Reyes in the ninth inning for his second three-homer game this season, and visiting Cincinnati completed its first four-game sweep of St. Louis in 21 years.

Winker had six RBI, hitting a two-run homer in the first, a three-run homer in the second and the go-ahead drive against Reyes (3-2). Winker has 17 homers, tied for the NL lead. He also homered three times against Milwaukee on May 21.

BREWERS 2, DIAMONDBACKS 0: Corbin Burnes struck out a career-high 13 in seven innings, and Milwaukee dealt Arizona its team-record 17th straight road loss.

Daniel Robertson and Tyrone Taylor homered as the Brewers completed a four-game sweep.

PHILLIES 12, NATIONALS 6: J.T. Realmuto, Odubel Herrera and Andrew McCutchen each had two hits and played a key role in a seven-run fourth that was aided by four walks and a dropped pop-up as Philadelphia won at home.

In a bizarre scene, stadium workers using tractors scrambled to hoist the protective netting behind home plate after it suddenly collapsed.

Several innings after Washington pitcher Austin Voth suffered a broken nose when he was hit trying to bunt and plate umpire Brian O’Nora was forced to leave after being struck in the mask by a foul tip, a most unusual situation developed.

Trea Turner was batting with two outs and nobody on in the eighth inning when the netting behind home plate and over the third-base dugout at Citizens Bank Park sagged toward the field without warning.

No one appeared to be hurt in the mishap.

CUBS 4, GIANTS 3: Patrick Wisdom hit a pair of home runs and drove in three runs, helping Chicago avoid a four-game sweep in San Francisco.

Wisdom has seven home runs in 13 games this season. He has a hit in nine of 11 games since his May 25 recalled from Triple-A Iowa.

Kyle Hendricks (7-4) won his fifth straight start, allowing three runs and seven hits in 6 1/3 innings. He gave up just one hit after the second inning.

MARLINS 3, PIRATES 1: Sandy Alcantara cruised through eight innings, ending Miami’s longest losing streak in six years at eight games with a win at Pittsburgh.

Jesus Aguilar hit a long solo home run and added a sacrifice fly.

Alcantara (3-5) gave up one run and six hits, striking out six.

METS 6, PADRES 2: Marcus Stroman won his second straight decision and doubled in a run, and New York earned a split of the four-game series in San Diego.

NOTES

ORIOLES: Baltimore placed John Means on the 10-day injured list because of a left shoulder strain, a day after the team’s ace departed in the first inning after facing just five batters.

Means (4-2), who pitched a no-hitter at Seattle on May 5, ranks fourth in the American League in ERA (2.28), seventh in innings pitched (71) and tied for 10th in strikeouts (69). He underwent an MRI exam Sunday morning, though the Orioles didn’t have the results when they placed the southpaw on the injured list.

“We’re going to side with caution and see what the results say,” Manager Brandon Hyde said.

GIANTS: San Francisco placed Evan Longoria on the 10-day injured list because of a left shoulder sprain.

He’s expected to miss at least six weeks.

Infielder Thairo Estrada was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento to take Longoria’s place on the roster.

WHITE SOX: Chicago placed Billy Hamilton on the 10-day injured list and reinstated fellow outfielder Adam Engel from the IL.

Hamilton is dealing with a right oblique strain. He left Saturday’s 4-3 loss to Detroit after the fourth inning.

TIGERS: Detroit placed right-hander Michael Fulmer on the 10-day injured list because of a right shoulder strain.

Fulmer hasn’t pitched since May 30, and the IL move was made retroactive to Thursday.

The Tigers also activated right-hander José Ureña from the 10-day IL and brought up right-hander Jason Foley from Triple-A Toledo.

Veteran outfielder JaCoby Jones was designated for assignment. He hit .170 in 36 games with the Tigers before he was optioned to Toledo on May 24.

