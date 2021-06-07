That the current abuse/overuse of the Senate filibuster has resulted in a clogged system in which almost no legislation can be accomplished is no secret. Obviously, its purpose no longer serves. This needs to change.

Not mentioned in the U.S. Constitution the filibuster is a practice that was adopted into the rules of the Senate in the 19th century. It’s employment in stalling legislation has been a source of frustration to legislators all along. However, the frequency of its being invoked for that purpose has increased unreasonably in the last few decades, spiking in recent years. Its original purpose, to ensure there would be adequate opportunity for hearing both sides of an issue, has been so convoluted as to prevent there even being any debate whatsoever on crucial topics.

This makes no sense in a time when the nation is in dire need of a coordinated effort to steer us forward. The American people deserve a government that functions. Our senators, Susan Collins and Angus King, owe it to us to work together with their colleagues to either reform or abolish this arcane Senate rule, whichever it takes, to enable Congress to function as it was intended by the framers of the Constitution.

Laura Lander

Harpswell

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: