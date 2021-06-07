I was one of the “ring leaders” who, along with hundreds of others, stopped Applied Energy Services from building a power plant in Bucksport, which would have burned one million pounds of coal a day, to generate electricity for Boston.

After raising and spending $125,000 for lawyers and attending numerous meetings, we ran AES out of town. Now, a fish farm is going into the area that they had their eyes on.

I beseech thee, do not shoot down the power line project. If you do, you will be opening the door for another coal burner to try to come in to Maine. For this state alone, its preservation is an intelligent investment for the future. Do not open that door.

David Betts
Bucksport

