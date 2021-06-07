I am writing to say how ashamed and embarrassed I am to be a registered Republican, which is making me think it is time to unregister with the Republicans.

After having one of the highest turnout elections and, with minimal fraud, the Republican states have decided to pass voter suppression laws after the Democrats pulled off a win; one state law signed by its governor behind a closed door. The Republicans are acting like spiteful children. Rather than standing on their own two feet, they continue to follow a one-term, twice impeached person, who is now embroiled in multiple lawsuits.

To allow the audits to continue in Arizona, as well as other states, shows the total insecurity of the Republican party. Also, their objection to an independent commission on what happened on Jan. 6 is appalling. Although, at the time, they may have feared for their lives, they now think it was a “normal tourist day.” People died and were injured because of a former leader who was not able to accept his loss of an election.

Let us call the new voter suppression laws what they really are: “dirty politics.”

Until the Republicans clean up their own house of several people who are dragging them into the mud, the party will continue to be useless to those who elected them in the first place. They are dividing this country by supporting “the big lie” rather than speaking the truth.

Linda L. Allen

Windham

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: