June 2

Westbrook LL Majors Softball

City Championship game

Xtreme 7 vs. Cavallaro 3

Xtreme fired up the offense in the first inning with Addison Deroche doubling on a 1-2 count, scoring one run.

Cavallaro tied things up at three in the top of the second. Cavallero’s offense came from a single by Brooke Boclair and two runs on an error on a ball put in play by Annabelle Adams.

Xtreme pulled away for good with two runs in the third inning. Abhilasha Jain grounded out, scoring two runs.

Addison Deroche earned the win for Westbrook Xtreme. The fireballer allowed two hits and three runs over six innings, striking out 14 and walking one.

Avery Campbell toed the rubber for Cavallaro. The righty allowed three hits and five runs over three innings, striking out six and walking one. Elyse Broad threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen.

Boclair and Emma Boulette each had one hit to lead Cavallaro. Hattie Clark, Avery Childs, Deroche, and Sadie Collins had hits for Xtreme. Deroche led Xtreme with two hits in three at bats.

Prior to the game, Westbrook Little League recognized the outgoing 12-year-olds in their final league game: Boclair, Boulette, Campbell, Childs, Clark, Collins, Deroche and Charlotte Krantz.

– Brian Ross

VP, Majors Softball,

Westbrook Little League

