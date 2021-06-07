Forecaster Country runners, jumpers and throwers made their mark at Saturday’s outdoor track and field state championship meets and here are all of the results:

Class A

In the Class A meet in Waterboro, Falmouth’s boys’ team tallied 53 points, which was good for fourth behind champion Scarborough (82), runner-up Edward Little (64.5) and Cheverus (55).

Falmouth was first in the 4×100 relay, as Rion dos Santos, Charlie Adams, Andrew Christie and Connor Quiet posted a time of 43.65 seconds. Ben Greene was runner-up in both the mile (4 minutes, 17.19 seconds) and the two-mile (9:45.29). Logan Ross finished third in the two-mile (9:48.29). Quiet was third in the 100 (11.17). Falmouth’s 4×400 relay team (Adams, Ryan Gray, Kevin Lu and Colby MacCheyne) placed third in 3:35.33. Falmouth’s 4×800 relay squad (Joseph Rouhana, Gray, Declan Frueh and Miles Woodbury) came in fifth (8:34.73). Faran Igani was fifth in the 800 (2:01.35). Gray finished seventh in the 400 (52.97). Elias Grover was seventh in the discus (119 feet-7 inches). Finn Caxton-Smith wound up seventh in the 100 (11.3).

Bangor won the Class A girls’ title with 115 points. Falmouth placed seventh with 36. Senior standout Sofie Matson capped her high school career by winning the mile (5:02.54) and placing second in the two-mile (10:56.55).

Matson went directly to the lead in the mile and won with room to spare. Afterward, she gave longtime Falmouth coach Jorma Kurry a long hug and wiped away a few tears, a subtle but uncharacteristic show of emotions.

“Of course that thought of not wanting to lose in my final race entered my mind,” she said. “I really just wanted the day to be an almost fun way to end my senior year.”

Karley Piers held off Marston in the two-mile (10:46.68) and was second to Matson in the mile (5:06.58).

“It means the world to me and obviously running against the best runner in the state the last four years and even in middle school, obviously huge congratulations to Sofie, but it does feel good to finally get a victory,” Piers said.

Class B

The Class B championships were held in Bath.

The boys’ title was won by Mt. Desert Island with 88 points. Greely was fifth with 39.5 points.

The Rangers were led by Sam Wilson, who won the 800 in 2:04.57. Leif Harvey was runner-up in the mile (4:38.83). Greely’s 4×800 relay team (Hayden MacArthur, Mitchell Parent, Zach Maestas and Harvey) finished third (8:37.31). Caleb Knox was fourth in the 200 (23.76). Chris Martucci placed fifth in the racewalk (9:13.87). Gage Cooney was fifth in the 300 hurdles (43.78) and placed seventh in the 110 hurdles (17.26). Charles Anania tied for fifth in the pole vault (11-0). The Rangers 4×400 relay squad (Daniel Geary, MacArthur, Harvey and Cooney) finished sixth (3:39.35).

Freeport (21 points) tied Cape Elizabeth for 11th-place. Enoch Boudreau was runner-up in the pole vault (12-0). Martin Horne finished third in the 800 (2:06.09) and third in the mile (4:39.01). The Falcons 4×800 relay team (Ben Grimm, Nate Davis, Martin Horne and Henry Horne) finished seventh (8:45.09).

Yarmouth (14 points) came in 16th. Ethan Hennig won the 100-meter wheelchair (25.53 seconds) and placed second in the shot put wheelchair (14-8). The Clippers 4×100 relay team (Davis Young, Wes Merrill, Owen Gillian and Aiden Kamm) came in fourth (45.81). Frazier Dougherty finished fifth in the 400 (52.03) and seventh in the 200 (23.87). Kamm was sixth in the 200 (23.84). Yarmouth’s 4×400 relay squad (Gillian, Lincoln Truesdale, Colin Senger and Dougherty) placed seventh (3:42.75).

The girls’ crown was captured by Cony with 95 points. Greely (28 points) was 11th. Abby Irish led the Rangers with a third-place showing in the mile (5:28.05). Elle Jowett finished fourth in the 100 (13.24) and fourth in the 200 (27.01). Greely’s 4×100 relay team (Jowett, Olivia Marsanskis, Danica Pleau and Jacobson) wound up fourth (53.30). Marsanskis finished fourth in the pole vault (9-6). Jacobson was fifth in the 100 (13.29) and seventh in the 200 (27.34). The Rangers 4×400 relay squad (Katie Carlson, Lilly Hayden-Hunt, Irish and Jowett) was sixth (4:23.42).

Freeport (17 points) finished 13th. Shaina Curry was third in the long jump (15-9) and fifth in the high jump (5-0). Molly Cobbs was fifth in the pole vault (9-0). The Falcons 4×100 relay team (Taryn Curry, Mia Hornschild-Bear, Emmie Riendeau and Gracie Morse) placed sixth (53.6). Lucy Bradford came in seventh in the pole vault (8-6). Morse finished seventh in the 100 (13.42). Freeport’s 4×400 relay squad (Curry, Morse, Riendeau and Luciana Burgeois) came in seventh (4:24.52).

Yarmouth (6 points) wound up in a five-way tie with Caribou, Lawrence, Morse and Oceanside for 20th-place. The Clippers’ points came from Maya Panozzo, who was fourth in the 800 (2:27.66) and sixth in the mile (5:33.55).

Class C

The North Yarmouth Academy/Maine Coast Waldorf co-op girls’ team came in eighth with 25 points (Lisbon/Oak Hill won the title with 113). Maeve Woodruff was runner-up in the 800 (2:28.10) and third in the mile (5:28.07). The squad’s 4×400 relay team (Lydia Sharp, Nora Goldberg-Courtney, Emma Haims and Woodruff) placed third in 4:31.52. Haims came in fifth in the 800 (2:31.82). Goldberg-Courtney placed seventh in the mile (5:42.19). Madeleine Vaillancourt was seventh in the discus (83-4).

In the boys’ meet, won by Bucksport with 75 points, NYA/MCWS tallied 18 points to place 13th. Seamus Woodruff was third in the 800 (2:12.77). The 4×800 relay team (Will Barmby, Noah Hallward-Rough, Caleb Stefanakos and Woodruff) placed third (9:15.00). Josh Huntsman finished fourth in the shot put (40-5.5). Joaquim Bila came in sixth in the 200 (24.69).

Press Herald staff writer Steve Craig contributed to this story.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at [email protected] . Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.

