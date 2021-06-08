Scarborough’s excellence stole the show at Saturday’s Class A state outdoor track and field meet in Waterboro.

The Red Storm boys made it two in a row and five titles since 2013 after tallying 82 points, 17.5 better than runner-up Edward Little.

Scarborough got wins from Jayden Flaker in the 110 hurdles (14.57 seconds) and the 300 hurdles (40.90), as well as Zach Barry in the 800 (1 minute, 56.91 seconds) and Nicholas Connolly in the shot put (51 feet, 4.75 inches).

Toby Martin was runner-up in the pole vault (12-6). Connolly was also third in the discus (138-11). Flaker finished third in the 200 (22.51). Griffin Hebert was fourth in the 300 hurdles (42.86). Carter Chen finished fifth in the pole vault (11-6) and fifth in the 300 hurdles (45.06). Barry was sixth in the two-mile (10:08.11).

The Red Storm’s 4×800 relay team (Warren O’Shea, Erik LoSacco, Adam Bendetson and Barry) placed third in 8:28.20. The 4×400 relay squad (Noah Batoosingh, O’Shea, LoSacco and Barry) was sixth (3:37.33). The 4×100 relay team Batoosingh, Ryland Bissell, Connolly and Justin Liang) was also sixth (45.27).

South Portland (16 points) wound up 14th. Amir Broadus was second in the shot put (51-4). Brian Dibra placed sixth in the shot put (44-4.5). Jacob Ramos came in fourth in the 800 (2:00.87). The Red Riots 4×800 relay team (Brady Guay, Jack Nickerson, Nicolas Borelli and Ramos) was sixth (8:36.52).

In the Class A girls’ meet, won by Bangor with 115 points, Scarborough (20 points) tied Biddeford for 11th place. Elaina Panagakos won the shot put (38-7). Caroline Fallona was fourth in the 100 (12.65). The Red Storm’s 4×100 relay team (Sophie Brooks, Bailey Stoddard-Baughman, Julia Black and Fallona) finished fourth (51.45). the 4×400 relay squad (Abby Drapeau, Stoddard-Baughman, Fallona and Black) was sixth (4:24.15).

South Portland (17 points) wound up 13th. The Red Riots were led by Geneva Holmes, who won the discus (106-1). Fiona Stawarz finished fourth in the javelin (106-8) and sixth in the discus (93-10). The 4×800 relay team of Anna Brown, Samantha Clyde, Nola Gorneau and Julianne Coyne finished seventh in 10:50.51.

Cape Elizabeth took part in the Class B state meet in Bath.

The Capers girls tallied 47 points to place fourth (Cony was first with 95). Cape Elizabeth was led by Hadley Mahoney, who won both the mile (5:20.22) and two-mile (11:48.25). The Capers also got a first-place showing from their 4×100 relay team (Mae Rayner, Grace Gray, Marcella Messer and Tori Hews, 52.06). Hews was runner-up in the 100 (13.08) and third in the 200 (26.95). Cape Elizabeth’s 4×800 relay team (Haydar, Ella Bromage, Ainsley Fremont and Mahoney) placed fifth (10:38.32).

In the boys’ meet, won by Mt. Desert Island with 88 points, Cape Elizabeth’s 21 points left it tied with Freeport for 11th place. Owen Patry (9:58.45), Ricky Perruzzi (9:58.86) and Vaughn Lindenau (10:01.82) went second, third and fourth in the two-mile. The Capers 4×800 relay team (Keegan O’Grady, Patry, Lindenau and Perruzzi) placed fifth (8:40.56).

