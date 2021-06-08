ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tyler Glasnow struck out 11 over seven strong innings and the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays beat the Washington Nationals 3-1 on Tuesday night for their 20th win in 24 games.

Glasnow (5-2) gave up one run, six hits and walked one while throwing a season-high 114 pitches.

Washington starter Jon Lester was in trouble throughout his 3 2/3 innings but allowed just one run and four hits. The lefty had four walks and struck out two during a 91-pitch outing.

Ryan Thompson took over for J.P. Feyereisen when the Nationals loaded the bases with one out in the eighth and struck out Ryan Zimmerman and Josh Bell. Diego Castillo worked the ninth to get his 10th save.

Mike Brosseau had an RBI double off Wander Suero, and Mike Zunino hit a run-scoring single against Sam Clay as the Rays went up 3-1 in the fifth. The inning ended when left fielder Kyle Schwarber reached over the low wall in foul ground to catch Manuel Margot’s fly ball.

Margot hit a leadoff homer in the first against Lester, who worked out of two-on, two-out jams in the second and third.

ORIOLES 10, METS 3: Maikel Franco become the sixth player to hit a home run into the second deck at Camden Yards, and Baltimore rolled to another high-scoring victory.

Cedric Mullins hit two of Baltimore’s seven doubles, and the Orioles have won 5 of 6 after a 14-game losing streak. Pat Valaika doubled in his first two plate appearances after returning from the bereavement list.

Anthony Santander also homered for Baltimore, which outhit the NL East leaders Mets 16-4 after scoring 18 runs with 21 hits in Sunday’s victory over Cleveland.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

MARLINS 6, ROCKIES 2: Pablo Lopez took advantage of an extra day of rest by allowing only two runs in a career-best eight innings, Corey Dickerson hit a two-run triple and Miami opened a homestand by beating Colorado.

Starling Marte had three hits and a slew of Marlins – Jazz Chisholm, Jon Berti, Adam Duvall and Jesus Aguilar – had two apiece for Miami, which was coming off a 1-8 trip. Aguilar drove in two runs, and Chisholm and Berti each scored twice.

Lopez (2-3) struck out eight and allowed five hits, sharp the whole way after getting a planned additional day of rest. Dickerson’s triple highlighted a four-run third for Miami, which tacked on two more in the seventh.

Charlie Blackmon had two of Colorado’s five hits. The Rockies fell to 4-23 on the road this season.

DODGERS 5, PIRATES 3: Ke’Bryan Hayes hastily missed first base and was called out after hitting a first-inning homer, sending Walker Buehler on his way to seven scoreless innings as Los Angeles won at Pittsburgh.

The Pirates’ star rookie stung an opposite-field line drive in the first inning against Buehler that narrowly cleared the right-field wall, just inside the foul pole. Running hard and with his eyes on the ball, Hayes missed touching first base with his left foot by 2 or 3 inches and kept on going.

Los Angeles Manager Dave Roberts challenged, and umpires overturned the call after a short video review.

Buehler (5-0) retired his last 13 batters and had two hits to raise his career batting average to .124. He allowed two hits, struck out two and walked one in throwing 93 pitches.

BREWERS 5, REDS 1: Avisail Garcia homered and singled home another run and visiting Milwaukee won its fifth straight.

The NL Central-leading Brewers were coming off a four-game sweep of Arizona and have won 10 of their last 11.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

TIGERS 5, MARINERS 3: Eric Haase hit a two-run homer in the first inning and Detroit beat visiting Seattle.

NOTES

BLUE JAYS: The Toronto Blue Jays placed Danny Jansen on the 10-day injured list and recalled fellow catcher Riley Adams from Triple-A Buffalo.

Jansen strained his right hamstring running the bases during Sunday’s 6-3 loss to Houston.

RANGERS: Khris Davis was designated for assignment by the slumping Texas Rangers, a move more about the young team’s standing than the struggles of the veteran slugger.

Davis missed the first 34 games of the season because of a left quad strain, then hit .157 with two home runs and five RBI in his 22 games. Texas got the 33-year-old Davis, who has a $16.75 million salary this season, when longtime starting shortstop Elvis Andrus was traded to Oakland in February.

The Rangers recalled infielder/outfielder Eli White from Triple-A Round Rock. They have seven days to trade, release, or outright Davis to the minor leagues.

METS: Manager Luis Rojas said he expects infielder Jeff McNeil to begin a rehab assignment by the end of the weekend.

McNeil hasn’t played since May 16 because of a strained left hamstring. He’s hitting .242 with three home runs and eight RBI, but he batted over .300 each of his first three years in the big leagues, and the injury-plagued Mets could certainly use him back.

NATIONALS: The Washington Nationals put pitcher Austin Voth on the 10-day injured list with a fractured nose.

Voth was sent to a Philadelphia hospital Sunday to get his nose reset after it was broken when he was hit by a pitch while squaring around to bunt against Philadelphia’s Vince Velasquez. He exited with a towel covering a gash across his nose after the ball deflected off the bill of his batting helmet.

Washington Manager Dave Martinez said Voth’s nose was broken in a few places and his left eye is pretty much swollen shut.

