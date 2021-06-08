LOS ANGELES — Jim Fassel, a former coach of the New York Giants who was named NFL coach of the year in 1997 and led the team to the 2001 Super Bowl, has died. He was 71.

Fassel’s son, John, confirmed the death to the Los Angeles Times on Monday.

Fassel coached the Giants from 1997-2003, leading the team to the Super Bowl after the 2000 season. The Giants lost to the Baltimore Ravens 34-7.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Fassel was taken to a hospital in Las Vegas with chest pains and died of a heart attack.

Fassel played college football before a brief career in the NFL and Canadian football. He was also part of the coaching staffs at Denver, Oakland, Arizona and Baltimore, as well as head coach at the University of Utah.

PACKERS: The standoff between quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay has extended into the team’s three-day minicamp. Rodgers was not in attendance at the opening team meeting Tuesday morning of the minicamp, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The reigning league MVP is subject to a potential fine of $15,515 for missing the opening day of the camp, although the Packers could choose to excuse Rodgers’ absence and not fine him. Those potential fines progress to $31,030 for Wednesday and $46,540 for Thursday, for a total of $93,085 if Rodgers misses the entire minicamp.

That increases the financial stakes just slightly as the stalemate between Rodgers and the Packers continues with no end immediately in sight. This is the first mandatory team function that Rodgers has skipped this offseason. But he already missed enough voluntary offseason workouts to forego a $500,000 workout bonus in his contract.

If Rodgers is absent from training camp, he would be subject to mandatory fines of $50,000 per day, which the Packers could not waive even if they wished to do so.

Rodgers served as a guest host of “Jeopardy!” in the spring and was vacationing in Hawaii with his fiancee, actress Shailene Woodley, while the Packers were conducting voluntary offseason workouts. So his absence from the minicamp Tuesday should have come as a surprise to no one.

“It’s about character,” Rodgers said during last month’s ESPN appearance. “It’s about culture. It’s about doing things the right way. A lot of this was put in motion last year. The wrench was just kind of thrown into it when I won MVP and played the way I played last year. So this is just kind of, I think, the spill-out of all that. But look, man, it is about the people. And that’s the most important thing.”

RAVENS: The Baltimore Ravens have signed guard Michael Schofield, the team announced Tuesday. Schofield played 11 games last season for the Carolina Panthers, starting three.

Prior to that, Schofield played for the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos. The 30-year-old Schofield has appeared in 87 career games with 69 starts. Schofield started all 16 games for the Chargers in 2018 and 2019. He spent time last season on the COVID-19/reserve list.

Denver drafted Schofield in the third round in 2014 out of Michigan.

