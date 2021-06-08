The Maine Senate voted unanimously on Tuesday to appoint attorney Patrick Scully’s to the Maine Public Utilities Commission.

Scully was confirmed in a 35-0 vote four days after he received broad support from representatives of industry, energy and environmental organizations. The Naples resident worked for more than 30 years as an attorney at the firm Bernstein Shur, specializing in energy and utility regulatory issues.

During his career, Scully represented paper mills, wind and solar energy companies, water utilities and other clients before the commission that he now joins. The three-member commission is responsible for regulating Maine’s electric, telecommunications, gas and water utilities as well as ferries and water taxies.

Gov. Janet Mills nominated Scully in May to fill the seat being vacated by Bruce Williamson.

“Over the coming years, Maine faces many important decisions as we strive to meet the state’s ambitious climate and clean energy targets, in which the PUC will play a vital role,” Scully said during last week’s confirmation hearing before the Legislature’s Energy, Utilities and Technology Committee. “I would be proud to bring my experience in utility and energy law to the commission to help guide Maine to a better future.”

Several Republican committee members had voted against Scully’s nomination, saying at the time they they were frustrated more generally with a “pattern” of political influence in the governor’s nominations. But on Tuesday, Sen. Trey Stewart, R-Presque Isle, said those concerns had been heard and praised Scully’s nomination.

“To say that he is qualified would be an understatement,” Stewart said.

