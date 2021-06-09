I’m a Maine voter and a Central Maine Power ratepayer. I have 15 years of utility transmission and distribution experience in the northeastern U.S. I urge the 130th Legislature to reject L.D. 1708 (to create the Pine Tree Power Co.).
My power bill has been between $100 and $125 a month for at least the last 10 years. It’s less than half the cost of my cable bill, and the few times a year it does go out during serious weather events, it’s repaired quickly – a day at the most.
I’m all for an honest debate about anything under the sun, but my voice in this debate is that power in Maine is currently affordable, currently reliable and currently moving to renewable sources. It’s also already regulated at essentially all levels by local, state and federal governments. Keep partisan politics out of the electric grid.
Josh Teel
New Gloucester
