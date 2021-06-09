Jonathan Morris was re-elected Tuesday for another three-year term as the Pownal select board chair. Morris defeated Angela Clark, 140-48.

Morris is the longest-standing member of the board, having served 12 years.

“I appreciate the confidence that the town seems to have demonstrated in keeping me in office,” Morris said. “The job is certainly not more important than the planning board or any other board, it’s just another person volunteering their time to, you know, keep democracy in a little small town.”

Morris said over the next term he is looking forward to examining the comprehensive plan that will be released this year, noting that he believes there is a strong public interest in keeping Pownal rural.

“There’s a lot of development pressure in town, so we have to figure that out,” Morris said, also mentioning the value of preserving the town’s dirt road.

In addition to Morris’s re-election, Jill Piker was elected for a three-year term on the Regional School Unit 5 board with 158 votes and Duane Snow was re-elected for a five-year term to the cemetery commission with 178 votes, both uncontested.

