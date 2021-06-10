Thank you for the editorial (Our View, May 27) supporting L.D. 1712, a legislative proposal embracing greater investments in quality child care.
I am proud to be part of a group of business leaders committed “to putting our money where our mouth is” on the issue of expanding high-quality early care and education. We’ve spent years – and our own money – exploring how to expand access for Maine kids in a cost-effective way.
We first commissioned a study by Phil Trostel of the University of Maine to quantify the fiscal impacts and returns on investment that flow from quality early childhood programming. Then, following extensive deliberations, we decided to partner with Educare Central Maine to pilot a lower-cost, community-based approach that utilizes the best research and evidence-based programming. Skowhegan was selected as the pilot site because it has the highest concentration of child risk factors – poverty, child abuse and neglect, domestic violence and lack of high-quality learning opportunities.
The program elevates early education to the highest in standards and practice – thus positively impacting the babies and youngsters in the program, their parents and their child care providers. Our Elevate Skowhegan pilot has been a huge success. L.D. 1712 would expand pilot projects like Elevate Maine to five more Maine communities. It provides a tremendous opportunity to build on the success of this proven model. This will inure to the benefit of Maine’s businesses, our workforce, our families, our communities and – most importantly – our children.
Jeremy Fischer
Yarmouth
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Rural York County says ‘so long’ as longtime deputy retires
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Diaper Bank at Saco church aims to help families keep babies dry
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Biddeford School Committee talks about possibilities of sharing a superintendent
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
York County government wants input on use of American Rescue Plan funds
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
In Biddeford, long vacant Alfred Street lot eyed for food court
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.