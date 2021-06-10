COLLEGES

The College Football Playoff would expand from four to 12 teams, with six spots reserved for the highest ranked conference champions, under a proposal that will be considered next week by the league commissioners who manage the postseason system.

A 12-team playoff would also include six at-large selections and no limit on how many teams can come from any one conference, a person familiar with announcement told The Associated Press on Thursday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the CFP has not yet released details.

A full announcement was expected later Thursday. Sports Illustrated was first to report a 12-team model was being proposed. The CFP’s surprising disclosure comes a week ahead of a planned presentation to CFP officials in Chicago on June 17-18. It’s an important step in a process that has several more ahead.

The management committee must determine next week whether it will recommend expansion to university presidents who make up the CFP oversight committee. The presidents are scheduled to meet with the management committee in Dallas on June 22. If the presidents sign off, the next step is determining whether the plan can be implemented and when.

The College Football Playoff is entering year eight of a 12-year agreement with ESPN. The deal doesn’t lock in a format but an assumption has been that any changes would come after that deal expires following the 2025 season.

CFP executive director Bill Hancock has said no changes to the CFP format could be made this season or in 2022. The four-team playoff was implemented in 2014, a natural progression from the Bowl Championship Series, which matched No. 1 vs. No. 2 in the title game from 1998-2013.

A VIRGINIA TECH freshman linebacker charged in the fatal beating of a Tinder match has been released on bail. Isimemen Etute was granted bond Wednesday, news outlets reported. Prosecutors initially filed an expedited appeal that would have kept the 18-year-old from Virginia Beach in jail for up to five more days, but agreed to his release once the two sides settled on conditions.

Etute, who is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 40-year-old Jerry Smith, was released on $75,000 secured bond under house arrest and electronic monitoring. He was ordered to stay with his parents and keep in contact with his attorney. Etute is on suspension from the school and its football team during the investigation.

GOLF

EUROPEAN TOUR: Austria’s Christine Wolf and England’s Sam Horsfield shared the lead after a day of low scoring in the inaugural Scandinavian Mixed in Gothenburg, Sweden on Thursday. The field of 78 men and 78 women competed on the same course at Vallda Golf and Country Club for one prize fund of 1 million euros and one trophy, a first on the European Tour.

Wolf had an eagle and six birdies in an 8-under 64 to set the clubhouse target, which was matched minutes later by Horsfield, who carded nine birdies and a solitary bogey.

“At home there’s a lot of guys I play against because there’s not many girls around, so I just really like competing against the guys,” said Wolf, who won her first title on the Ladies European Tour in India in 2019.

Horsfield also enjoyed the format and was impressed by playing partner Alice Hewson, who returned a 68. “I didn’t really know what to expect to be completely honest with you, but she played really well and I had a good time,” Horsfield said.

TENNIS

STUTTGART OPEN: Swiss teenager Dominic Stricker stunned the second-seeded Hubert Hurkacz 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5) Thursday to reach the quarterfinals in Stuttgart, Germany.

The 18-year-old Stricker, who is ranked 335th, once again showed his composure in the tiebreakers a day after beating Radu Albot 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5) on his grass-court debut. Stricker hit eight aces and saved five of the six break points he faced against Hurkacz to set up a meeting with Sam Querrey. The American defeated Australian qualifier James Duckworth 6-4, 7-6 (7).

Stricker was ranked No. 1,168 at the start of the season but is climbing rapidly. He also reached the quarterfinals on his ATP Tour main draw debut in Geneva three weeks ago.

Third-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated South Africa’s Lloyd Harris 6-3, 7-6 (4). The Canadian next plays sixth-seeded Ugo Humbert, who overcame home favorite Yannick Hanfmann 7-6 (9), 6-2. Also, fourth-seeded Alex de Minaur won an all-Australian clash against Jordan Thompson 6-7 (8), 6-3, 6-4 for a quarterfinal against Austrian qualifier Jurij Rodionov.

Send questions/comments to the editors.