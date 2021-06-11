CHICAGO — Joc Pederson homered and drove in three runs, Anthony Rizzo and Willson Contreras went deep and the Chicago Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 8-5 on Friday.

Wrigley Field allowed 100% capacity for the first time since 2019 on what the Cubs called “Opening Day 2.0:. They fell behind 5-1, then treated a crowd of 35,112 to a comeback win over their NL Central rivals.

Pederson gave the Cubs a 7-5 lead in the seventh with a two-run double off the wall in right-center against Génesis Cabrera (1-2). He also singled leading off the first and homered in his second straight game when he drove one to the center-field basket against against Johan Oviedo in the fourth.

Rizzo tied it at 5-all in the sixth with his drive to right against Daniel Ponce de Leon. It came on the 14th pitch of the at-bat, the longest by a Cub to end in a homer since at least 1988, and the fans erupted in delight.

Contreras added a solo homer in the eighth.

NOTES

CUBS: The Cubs are one of only eight MLB teams not to have reached the 85% threshold for fully vaccinated tier-one personnel, and first baseman Anthony Rizzo said in a radio interview that he decided not to get vaccinated, becoming the first Cubs player to admit it publicly.

Rizzo, who quickly became a trending topic on Twitter, was unavailable for comment before Friday’s game. A cancer survivor, Rizzo did not give a reason for his decision. Cubs President Jed Hoyer declined to talk about Rizzo’s status, saying he didn’t “feel comfortable talking about anyone’s individual choices” on the vaccine.

Manager David Ross said in San Diego he hoped fans would not judge players’ decisions after a fan yelled “get vaxxed” to one player during a recent Cubs game in San Francisco. But Rizzo already was being criticized on the internet for not getting the vaccine.

Hoyer said he hoped fans wouldn’t treat Cubs players who were not vaccinated any differently than before.

MARINERS: Reliever Kendall Graveman is back with the team after being on the injured list following a COVID-19 scare.

The 30-year-old right-hander, who had been out since May 23, was activated before the Mariners opened a three-game series against the Indians.

Graveman spent two weeks quarantined in San Diego. Before he was sidelined, he had been one of the league’s top relievers. He has five saves and has not allowed a run in 16 2/3 innings over 14 appearances.

METS: Acting General Manager Zack Scott refuted New York star Pete Alonso’s charge that Major League Baseball has been manipulating baseballs to hurt potential free agents, saying changes to the ball would have “no influence on how players are valued or paid.”

Asked on Wednesday about the simmering debate over pitchers’ use of foreign substances, Alonso claimed MLB intentionally juiced baseballs before star pitchers like Gerrit Cole hit the open market, then deadened the ball this season with a talented group of hitters ready to become free agents.

“I didn’t know Pete was a conspiracy theorist,” Scott said with a laugh Friday before New York opened a series against San Diego.

The league did not comment on Alonso’s charge.

