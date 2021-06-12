COPENHAGEN — Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen was taken to a hospital Saturday after collapsing on the field during a match at the European Championship.

The governing body of European soccer said Eriksen has been stabilized and the Danish soccer federation said he was awake.

“Christian Eriksen is awake and is undergoing further examinations at Rigshospitalet,” the Danish federation wrote on Twitter.

The Euro 2020 match between Denmark and Finland was suspended after Eriksen was given urgent medical attention on the field near the end of the first half. It resumed after a delay of about 90 minutes, and Finland won 1-0 in its debut at a major tournament.

Eriksen was treated for about 10 minutes after collapsing. He was then carried off on a stretcher. UEFA then announced the game had been suspended “due to a medical emergency.”

Eriksen had just played a short pass when he fell face-forward onto the ground. His teammates immediately gestured for help and medics rushed onto the field. Eriksen was given chest compressions as his Denmark teammates stood around him in a shielding wall for privacy.

Eriksen’s wife, Sabrina, went onto the field and was comforted by Denmark captain Simon Kjaer and goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

The Finland players huddled by their bench and eventually walked off the field while the Inter Milan midfielder was still getting treatment, as did the referees.

Eriksen was eventually carried off to a loud ovation, with his teammates walking next to the stretcher.

The game eventually resumed in the 43rd minute with the score 0-0.

Joel Pohjanpalo put Finland ahead against the run of play when the match resumed. He rose above Joakim Maehle to head home a cross from Jere Uronen.

Denmark dominated most of the game and was handed a penalty when Yussuf Poulsen went down under a challenge from Paulus Arajuuri. But Lukas Hradecky dived to his left to stop a tame effort from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Eriksen is one of Denmark’s biggest stars, and his collapse brought an instant sense of shock to the Parken Stadium, where about 15,000 fans fell into hushed silence. Some supporters could be seen crying and hugging in the stands.

As the fans in the stadium were waiting for updates, Finland supporters started chanting “Christian,” which was then answered by the Danish fans shouting “Eriksen.”

A huge roar then went up from all supporters when the stadium announcer said Eriksen was “stable and awake.”

WALES 1, SWITZERLAND 1: With his head wrapped in bandages the same color as his red shirt, Keiffer Moore nodded in an equalizer to give Wales a 1-1 draw with Switzerland in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The goal off a cross from Joe Morrell in the 74th minute hinted that Wales could again be a surprise contender, like it was five years ago when the team reached the Euro 2016 semifinals.

Switzerland dominated possession but wasted numerous chances before Breel Embolo scored the opening goal in the 49th minute. He won a corner when his shot was pushed wide after a solo run, then rose above his marker to head in a cross from Xherdan Shaqiri.

BELGIUM 3, RUSSIA 0: Romelu Lukaku delivered a heartfelt message to Denmark player Christian Eriksen after scoring the first of his two goals in a 3-0 win at St. Petersburg, Russia.

After swivelling to shoot into the bottom corner in the 10th minute, Lukaku headed to a television camera and grabbed it with both hands, saying “Chris, Chris, I love you.”

Lukaku plays for Italian team Inter Milan alongside Eriksen.

Substitute Thomas Meunier added a second goal in the 34th minute and Lukaku made it 3-0 in the 88th for top-ranked Belgium, which validated its status as one of the favorites at Euro 2020 with a comfortable win in front of a heavily pro-Russian crowd of 26,264 spectators.

