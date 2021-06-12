PHILADELPHIA — Jean Segura drove in Ronald Torreyes with an infield single in the 10th inning for his second straight game-ending hit, and the Philadelphia Phillies got a third consecutive walk-off win with an 8-7 victory over the New York Yankees on Saturday.

After Yankees star DJ LeMahieu hit a tying, three-run homer in the ninth, Archie Bradley (2-1) pitched a perfect 10th to strand the designated runner.

Travis Jankowski led off the bottom of the inning against Aroldis Chapman (4-2) by reaching on the pitcher’s error. Jankowski bunted to the left side of the mound, and Chapman fielded the ball, checked Torreyes at second base, then huried a throw high to first. Torreyes, the designated runner, advanced to third.

Odubel Herrera popped out, then Segura hit a hard grounder to third baseman Gio Urshela, who dived toward the line to catch it but couldn’t relay the ball home ahead of the sprinting Torreyes.

ANGELS 8, DIAMONDBACKS 7: Anthony Rendon homered and drove in four runs, and Los Angeles rallied from a five-run deficit at Phoenix.

Trailing 6-5, the Angels scored three runs in the top of the ninth inning off Arizona closer Joakim Soria. Jose Iglesias and Taylor Ward had RBI singles and Rendon delivered a sacrifice fly.

Reliever Alex Claudio (1-1) pitched a scoreless inning of relief to get the win and Raisel Iglesias earned his 11th save.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

RAYS 5, ORIOLES 4: Joey Wendle hit an RBI double during a three-run first inning and AL East-leading Tampa Bay handed Baltimore its record-setting 14th consecutive road loss.

It is the longest skid since team moved from St. Louis in 1954. The Orioles dropped 13 straight on the road in 2018, and also in 1988.

Since the beginning of May, the Rays are a major league-best 28-10.

WHITE SOX 15, TIGERS 2: Dylan Cease became the first White Sox pitcher to win his first eight career starts against an opponent, cruising to a 15-2 romp at Detroit.

Brian Goodwin, called up from the minors on Thursday, homered and drove in five runs in his White Sox debut.

Cease (5-2) allowed two runs on four hits in five innings before being removed with a 13-2 lead. He walked one and struck out seven and saw his career ERA against Detroit rise to 2.09.

INDIANS 5, MARINERS 4: César Hernández scored on a throwing error by pitcher Paul Sewald in the 10th inning, completing Cleveland’s comeback win against visiting Seattle.

The Indians tied it with three runs in the ninth.

ATHLETICS 11, ROYALS 2: Matt Olson had four hits, including his 16th home run, and Oakland roughed up Kansas City rookie Jackson Kowar in romping to a win at home.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

NATIONALS 2, GIANTS 0: Erick Fedde returned after nearly a month on the COVID-19 injured list and pitched five sharp innings, Kyle Schwarber hit a leadoff homer and Washington won a doubleheader at home.

The Nationals handed Kevin Gausman (7-1) his first loss this season. He began the day with a 1.27 ERA, but Schwarber quickly put a dent in that impressive number.

Washington is now 1-5 in seven-inning games this year after Thursday’s rainout led to the day-night split doubleheader. The NL West-leading Giants are 1-2 in seven-inning games.

Fedde (4-4) last pitched on May 16 and was placed on the COVID-19 list three days later after testing positive. He rejoined the rotation by limiting the Giants to four hits while striking out seven and walking none.

Brad Hand pitched a perfect seventh for his 11th save.

MARLINS 4, BRAVES 2: Zach Thompson pitched five scoreless inning and earned his first major league win as Miami beat Atlanta.

Thompson (1-1) started the planned bullpen game and limited Atlanta to three hits, striking out six in a longer-than-expected outing. The 27-year-old right-hander pumped his fist after his outing-ending strike out of Ronald Acuña in the fifth.

REDS 10, ROCKIES 3: Wade Miley singled twice and drew a leadoff walk while pitching seven innings to lead Cincinnati past Colorado.

METS 4, PADRES 1: Marcus Stroman pitched one-run ball into the seventh inning, Francisco Lindor hit an early two-run homer and New York beat visiting San Diego.

BREWERS 7, PIRATES 4: Christian Yelich hit a three-run double during a five-run fourth inning and Milwaukee bailed out starter Corbin Burnes in a victory over visiting Pittsburgh.

Burnes allowed three runs in the first inning, got himself under control, but then loaded the bases with no outs in the fifth. Trevor Richards (1-0) relieved and struck out three straight to end the threat and preserve a three-run lead.

NOTES

METS: Two-time National League Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom is expected to make his next scheduled start despite having to leave his most recent outing because of an elbow ailment. DeGrom played catch and threw a bullpen session Saturday afternoon, a day after he exited after six scoreless innings against San Diego because of right flexor tendinitis.

Manager Luis Rojas said his ace should be ready to face the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday. A precautionary MRI showed no problem, Rojas said.

DeGrom was pulled after 80 pitches of one-hit ball against the Padres. He was not concerned the diagnosis will disrupt a season in which he has dominated opponents.

The elbow began to tighten up in the sixth inning Friday, said deGrom, who extended his streak of scoreless innings to 22.

DeGrom’s 0.56 ERA is the lowest ever by a pitcher through 10 starts, just ahead of Juan Marichal’s 0.59 in 1966.

YANKEES: Right-hander Luis Severino was removed from a minor league rehab start because of what appeared to be an injury to his right leg. Severino was making his second rehab start following Tommy John surgery in February of 2020, pitching for High A Hudson Valley against Brooklyn.

The 27-year-old began to hobble quickly after throwing a pitch in the second inning. He limped behind the mound, struggling to put weight on his right leg. Coaches and a trainer had to help him off the field.

OBITUARY: Jim “Mudcat” Grant, the first Black 20-game winner in the American League and a key part of Minnesota’s first World Series team in 1965, died at age 85.

Grant spent less than four full seasons of his 14-year major league career with the Twins, but they were by far his best. After being acquired in a trade with Cleveland on June 15, 1964, for George Banks and Lee Stange, Grant led the American League with 21 wins in 1965.

Grant’s big season helped the Twins post a 102-60 record for a spot in the World Series. He also led the league with six shutouts in 1965. He started three times in that World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers and won twice – including a 5-1, complete-game victory in Game 6, during which he also hit a three-run homer. The Dodgers won Game 7.

Grant went 50-35 with a 3.35 ERA in 129 appearances, including 111 starts, with the Twins. He was traded to the Dodgers after the 1967 season and also wound up pitching for Montreal, St. Louis, Oakland and Pittsburgh.

NATIONALS: Washington placed right-handed reliever Daniel Hudson on the 10-day injured list because of right elbow inflammation. Hudson has a 4-1 record with a 2.95 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 23 games.

He joined the Nationals in a midseason trade with Toronto in 2019 and recorded the final three outs in Game 7 of the World Series a few months later. Hudson does have a history of injuries, including two Tommy John surgeries between 2012 and 2013 while with Arizona.

BREWERS-ANGELS: Reliever Hunter Strickland is switching teams again as Milwaukee attempts to see if he can regain his early-season form.

The Brewers announced they have acquired Strickland from the Los Angeles Angels for cash.

This marks the second time this season that the 32-year-old right-hander has changed teams. The Angels purchased Strickland from the Tampa Bay Rays on May 15 before designating him for assignment Monday.

Strickland had a 1.69 ERA in 13 appearances for Tampa Bay but posted a 9.95 ERA in nine games with the Angels. He didn’t have a decision for either team.

