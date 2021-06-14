SCARBOROUGH — After almost five years, the new Scarborough Comprehensive Plan is close to Town Council approval, which could occur towards the end of June.

Councilors on June 9 spoke in favor of the process and plan in general, and the next two public hearings on the plan are June 16 and June 30.

At 177 pages, the plan has five core vision statements, said Town Planner Jay Chace. These are:

The Scarborough Marsh is central to the Town’s identity, and therefore future land use will follow a pattern of development that is sensitive to protecting the Marsh as well as the town’s natural resources. Future land use patterns will create opportunities for the efficient delivery of municipal services and infrastructure, resulting in fiscal sustainability. Ordinances will support the diversity and character of existing and emerging neighborhoods, centers and open spaces. Scarborough’s economy will support a broad assortment of companies that provide stability for the tax base, that blend with the natural resource base, and that support opportunities for residents. Scarborough’s transportation network will support current and future land uses that create efficiencies which reduce the impact of traffic on residents and businesses.



After the 2020 public review process, the 2021 Comprehensive Plan underwent modifications, Chace said. Some modifications include a reference to the Growth Management Ordinance, clarification of the relationship between the new plan and the 2006 plan, additional language about the impact of COVID-19, reference of the state’s “Maine Won’t Wait” climate action plan and clarification of zoning and the conservation and growth map.

“The other key component in the comp plan is this conservation and growth map,” he said. “It really sets up a framework for development and land uses. … What we talked about is outlying areas west of the turnpike, really retaining the rural character, significant natural resources being protected, extension of infrastructure taking place within growth areas, majority of new residential and all non-residential growth being located within designated growth areas.

“The identity and livability of Scarborough’s neighborhoods is enhanced and complemented,” he added. “Businesses are an essential part of the community and will continue to pay a significant portion of our local property taxes. Future zoning and land use regulations will be adapted as necessary to implement the plan vision.”

Resident and Long Range Planning Committee member Marvin Gates said he thought the public should read through the entire document.

Councilor Ken Jennings said he thought residents could read the entire plan and then focus on specific areas.

To view or download the plan, visit scarboroughmaine.org/departments/planning-and-codes/planning/projects/comprehensive-plan.

