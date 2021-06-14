The pandemic made this a challenging year for Maine students, but many seniors were able to celebrate their high school graduation with in-person ceremonies. Portland Superintendent Xavier Botana, at Deering High School’s graduation on June 2, noted the senior class missed out on many of the most cherished rituals of their junior and senior years, saying, “We’re very proud of you, Class of 2021, for how you’ve handled this hardest of years.” Portland Press Herald photographers captured the joy of the moment at several local graduations.

Photo by Gregory Rec

Portland High School seniors walk into Merrill Auditorium at the start of the school's 200th commencement on June 3. Portland Public Schools graduated 482 traditional students this year.

Photo by Gregory Rec

Deo-Gracias Mwadi Kanyiki celebrates after receiving her diploma during the 200th commencement of Portland High School.

Photo by Ben McCanna

Semma Twining, left, Ruby Lynch and Pippi Simpson embrace after Waynflete's graduation ceremony on June 10 at Thompson's Point in Portland.

Photo by Ben McCanna

Sylvette Dupe-Vete Congolo receives her diploma from Waynflete Head of School Geoffrey Wagg. Dupe-Vete Congolo was one of two class speakers during the commencement ceremony.

Photo by Gregory Rec

Portland High School seniors wait to proceed into Merrill Auditorium at the start of the school's 200th commencement. Portland High School is one of the oldest high schools in the United States, founded in 1821 as a school for boys.

Photo by Gregory Rec

Laetitia Seguin sits in the concession area as she and other Portland High School seniors wait for commencement to begin. There were 180 graduating seniors this year.

Photo by Ben McCanna

Deering High School's 2021 valedictorian, Linh Nguyen, gives a fist bump to Portland Public Schools Superintendent Xavier Botana after receiving her diploma during an outdoor ceremony on Memorial Field.

Photo by Gregory Rec

Salutatorian Meg Baltes addresses her classmates and attendees during Portland High School's commencement at Merrill Auditorium.

Photo by Ben McCanna

Deering High School graduate Francis Matonga is lifted up by friends in celebration after the 147th Commencement Exercises on June 2.

Photo by Gregory Rec

Laetitia Seguin flashes the peace sign at Merrill Auditorium for Portland High School's commencement.

Photo by Ben McCanna

Deering High School graduates Andrea Garcia, from left, valedictorian Linh Nguyen, Lauren Tosi and Stephanie MacVane jump for joy for photographers after graduation.

Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

Cape Elizabeth graduate Shep Smith adjusts his cap before graduation at Fort Williams Park on June 6.

Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

Cape Elizabeth High graduates celebrate following graduation at Fort Williams Park on June 6.

Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

Cape Elizabeth graduates march into their graduation at Fort Williams Park.

Photo by Gregory Rec

Laura Bukongo takes a self-portrait with her son Kifiya Simao after the Portland High School graduation.

Photo by Gregory Rec

Portland High School graduate Emma White takes a photo of friends. Fellow graduate Sarah Salter is standing next to her.

Photo by Ben McCanna

Dylan Randall-Newberg hugs her father, Matt Newberg, after Waynflete's graduation ceremony.

Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

Graduates pose for photographs following Cape Elizabeth High School's graduation at Fort Williams Park.

Photo by Ben McCanna

Mike Veroneau, center, lights a cigar among friends to celebrate his graduation from Waynflete, Class of 2021. There were 73 graduates this year.

Photo by Ben McCanna

Amina Mohamed hugs friend Pearla Ingbire after Waynflete's graduation.

