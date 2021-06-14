According to Elon Musk, “You could power the entire United States with about 150 to 200 square kilometers of solar panels, the entire United States. Take a corner of Utah…there’s not much going on there, I’ve been there. There’s not even radio stations.”

My name is Amran and I go to King Middle school. I’m concerned about climate change and going solar in Maine. The sun is our greatest source of clean resources to create solar energy as a renewable resource. The future must be powered by clean, renewable energy produced here in Maine.Whether it’s running our heat pumps in our homes or powering the cars and buses we take to get where we need to go we’ll need reliable, affordable, carbon- and pollution-free energy sources.” Planet and Solar power is a good source of alternative energy because it is renewable, it is economical and it does not pollute the environment.

Amran Nur,

Portland

