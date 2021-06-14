JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars expect quarterback Trevor Lawrence to be fully cleared to practice by training camp next month.

Lawrence was a limited participant as the Jaguars opened a two-day, mandatory minicamp Monday that signals the end of their offseason program. The former Clemson star and No. 1 draft pick wore a compression sleeve on his left leg to help his hamstring, which he tweaked during practice last week.

Lawrence sat out all of Jacksonville’s 11-on-11 drills Monday, but he did get repetitions in some seven-on-seven situations.

“You yank a hamstring now, you’re going to miss the early part of training camp,” Coach Urban Meyer said. “So we’re just being cautious. That’s that one muscle that you guys have all seen it like I have.

“You pull a hamstring at this point, you’re going to miss all your summer conditioning. So we’re being somewhat conservative on it. But he could actually play a game if he had to.”

Lawrence looked like he might try to do more before he pulled himself out of stretching lines at the start of practice and showed trainers where he was feeling tightness on the back of his leg.

“It’s feeling good,” Lawrence said after practice. “It’s been about a week and trying to work it back to full capacity. Yeah, it’s a little frustrating just not being able to go full speed, but I’m feeling good.

“I’m just trying to not have any more setbacks, so taking it slow. Got some good reps today. So start getting more and more each day this week and kind of work back into it. Yeah, it’s doing great, trying to work it back.”

Lawrence has rarely been full go since Jacksonville drafted him in April.

He opened rookie minicamp in May on a pitch count and with teammates under strict orders not to touch his surgically repaired left shoulder. Lawrence had labrum surgery on his non-throwing shoulder in February, days after he worked out for NFL scouts and executives.

He started throwing with no limitations in late May, but then he tweaked his hamstring about a week later. He returned after the tightness and threw two interceptions that were returned for touchdowns.

But Meyer said he’s not concerned, especially since Lawrence has shown a command of the playbook, which he got weeks before the draft.

“His retention and carryover have been very good,” Meyer said. “Execution at times, like you would imagine, has been up and down, especially when they start changing the looks up on defense, which obviously can happen a ton. But we’re very pleased with where he is. The summer’s got to be great and the training camp’s got to be great.”

AWARDS: Las Vegas defensive line coach Rod Marinelli and San Francisco running backs coach Bobby Turner have been given the Paul “Dr. Z” Zimmerman Award by the Professional Football Writers of America for lifetime achievement as assistants.

Marinelli is entering his 26th season as an NFL coach and his second with the Raiders. The 71-year-old was head coach in Detroit from 2006-08 and also has served on staffs in Tampa Bay, Dallas and Chicago.

Turner also is set for his 26th season in the NFL and fifth with the 49ers. The 72-year-old has been an assistant his entire career with other stops in Denver, Washington and Atlanta.

Marinelli and Turner are the 17th and 18th recipients of the Dr. Z Award. It is named for Zimmerman, who covered the NFL for 29 years as Sports Illustrated’s lead pro football writer. He is considered one of the best football writers of all time.

JETS: Wide receiver Jamison Crowder agreed to a renegotiated deal that will keep him with the team through this season, a person with direct knowledge of the decision said.day.

Crowder was due to make $10 million in the final year of the three-year, $28.5 million contract he signed in 2019. Financial details of the renegotiated deal were not immediately available, but the Jets had been trying to get the 28-year-old receiver to take a pay cut – or otherwise possibly be cut.

EAGLES: The Philadelphia Eagles agreed to terms with quarterback Nick Mullens.

The 26-year-old Mullens spent his first four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, going 5-11 in 16 starts. Mullens has 4,714 yards passing, 25 touchdowns, 22 interceptions and an 87.2 passer rating.

Mullens joins Jalen Hurts and Joe Flacco on Philadelphia’s roster.

Mullens signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent in 2017 after breaking Brett Favre’s single-season record for yards passing and TDs as a junior at Southern Mississippi in 2015.

