Curbside Souper Supper – Friday, June 25, 5-6 p.m. St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 43 Foreside Road, Falmouth. Free and open to all. Masks and social distancing required.

Haddock supper buffet – Saturday, June 26, 5 p.m., Living Waters Church, Parker Farm Road, Buxton. Suggested donation: $8; $4, child; $20, family. Takeout containers will be available for those who do not want to sit inside. Face masks for those who are not vaccinated are required and hand sanitizer will be available.

