Tuesday’s high school baseball and softball regional finals have been postponed until Thursday because of a threat of thunderstorms.

The South Regional finals in Classes A and C will still be played at Saint Joseph’s College. In baseball, No. 4 Lisbon will face No. 2 Monmouth Academy in the Class C game Thursday at 3 p.m., followed by the No. 6 South Portland vs. No. 1 Thornton Academy Class A game at 6:30 p.m. The softball doubleheader will start with the Class A game between No. 2 Biddeford and No. 1 Marshwood/Berwick Academy at 3:30 p.m., with the Class C game of No. 2 Madison vs. No. 1 Hall-Dale scheduled for a 7 p.m. start.

The North finals will now have the Class A game – No. 6 Skowhegan vs. No. 5 Bangor – at Morton Field in Augusta on Thursday at 4:30. The Class C game with No. 6 Washington Academy against No. 1 Orono will be at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor at 6:30 p.m. The Class C softball final between No. 2 Central and No. 1 Dexter will be at Brewer High at 6:30 p.m., with the Class A game featuring No. 8 Bangor against No. 2 Skowhegan at Cony High in Augusta at 7 p.m.

The B and D baseball and softball regional finals for both North and South will still be played Wednesday as scheduled.

Also postponed was Tuesday’s Class A boys’ lacrosse game pitting unbeaten No. 2 Cape Elizabeth at No. 1 Berwick Academy. That game will now be played Wednesday at 5 p.m.

