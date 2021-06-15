Music will jazz up the Westbrook arts scene this summer with a trio of outside concert venues.

Saccarappa Summer Concert Series, Vallee Square Concert Series and city concerts in Riverbank Park all promise to deliver a variety of local entertainment.

Saccarappa Summer Concerts

The Saccarappa Summer Concert Series at Conant Homestead is first up, with a Friday night schedule that begins June 18 with singer/guitarist Keith Prairie. The series continues through Oct. 20.

A native of Westbrook’s Brown Street neighborhood, Prairie will perform various folk songs from contemporary covers to the work of Turlough O’Carolin in addition to his own original compositions. He will be joined by Eli and Nor Dale, his friends and musical companions of many years and accompanied by his guitar an a hammer dulcimer.

The farm, located at 89 Conant St., opens at 6 p.m. and the music starts at 7 p.m. There is a suggested donation of $10 per person, with all proceeds going to the musicians.

The farm also offers the opportunity to visit goats, pigs, turkeys and chickens; walk the gardens and Conant Trails; visit the Polin Memorial; view the Presumpscot River and visit the newly restored Saccarappa Falls.

Visitors are welcome to bring their own food, drink and chairs to the concerts. Parking is on the house side of the street, at Ernies Bicycles or in town. The homestead is an eight-minute walk from the Mechanic Street METRO stop and parking area.

Riverbank Park

The first free concert in the Tuesday series at Riverbank Park begins at 6 p.m. June 29. The series will continue through Aug. 31. Singer-songwriter Andy Penk is the premier act.

Members of Stephen W. Manchester Post 62 of the American Legion, assisted by members of the Westbrook Lions Club, will host a cookout at each concert. They’ll serve up burgers, hot dogs and beverages at the Legion Post adjacent to the park.

Vallee Square

Discover Downtown Westbrook, in conjunction with the city, has booked a lineup of eight entertainers that will perform during the Vallee Square Concert Series from 5:30-9 p.m. Thursdays, beginning July 15 and continuing through Sept. 2. El Grande, with original Ska music, opens the series. Order dinner from your favorite restaurant and enjoy the show at Vallee Square Outside Dining Park.

