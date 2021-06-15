After defeating incumbent North Yarmouth Selectman Steve Berry 526-470 last week, Paul Hodgetts said he wants to turn the tide of development in town.

“I feel the residents of North Yarmouth have spoken and they want change from the direction the town was heading, especially related to development of the Village Center,” Hodgetts said.

Hodgetts has served on a number of committees over the past 11 years, including the North Yarmouth Veterans Memorial Park, where he was vice president and helped stop the park from being developed, he said.

Following Town Meeting this Saturday, he said, the board also needs to “deal with our town manager issue.”

Town Manager Rosemary Roy has been out on paid leave since an April 12 Select Board meeting that erupted in shouting and alleged threats to board members and members of the public.

“Many town residents are left in the dark on this issue because the Select Board can’t comment right now,” Hodgetts said.

Hodgetts said he will also work to “keep our taxes down and also help our seniors stay in their own homes.”

North Yarmouth has had a high turnover on the Select Board in recent years. David Reed filled a seat in March vacated by Paul Napolitano last October. In March 2020, Bill Whitten resigned and was replaced that June by Steve Berry. Berry served for one year as chairperson before losing to Hodgetts in the June 8 election.

