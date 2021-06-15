SACO — Pre-orders for Greek pastries and specialties at Greek Fest Express were to start June 15, and run through June 30, for pick-up July 10 at St. Demetrios Church in Saco.
People can choose their selection from the online menu, which becomes available June 15 at the church website: http://www.stdemetriosofmaine.com/, pre-pay upon ordering and then pick up from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on July 10, at St. Demetrios Church, 186 Bradley St. in Saco. Organizers say there will be a limited number of order forms available for those without online access. Ordering was originally to commence June 1.
There will be an array of pastries on offer, along with a fully cooked meal of Greek roast chicken, rice and green beans, while items like pastitsio and spanakopita will be offered a la carte.
