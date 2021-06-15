Marian Ardis Bennett 1931 – 2021 BRUNWSICK – Marian Ardis Bennett, 89, of Brunswick went to be with Jesus on June 9, 2021, after a battle with cancer. She was born in Belfast on Sept. 20, 1931, the daughter of Milton E. and Josephine (Aderton) Piper. She graduated from Morse High School, class of 1950, and from Pelletier’s Beauty School in Lewiston in 1951. She worked at Lynn Carol’s Beauty Shop and Jeanette’s Beauty Shop as a hairdresser. When Marian was 23, her mother passed away, leaving her to raise her three siblings. In March 1960, she married Marlo S. Bennett. They were married for 39 years when he passed away. In June of 1962, she had a daughter, her only child. After they moved to Brunswick, she was a homemaker and baked pies for Charlie Burgess’ Market and Ocean Way Restaurant and became known as the pie lady. In the 70’s she worked in the kitchen of the Plant Home and Ocean Way Restaurant. In 1987 her first grandchild was born and she ran a daycare from then until 1994, taking care of her three grandchildren and several other children. Marian enjoyed working outside in her gardens and maintaining her house. She loved to embroider and knit and made many quilts and sweaters. Her faith and love for Jesus was strong and she was a caring honest person who always took care of others. She was a very strong woman and insisted on shoveling snow and mowing her lawn until she was 89 and became physically unable to. She also researched her family history and traced it back to the Mayflower, and claimed our ancestors help lay the foundation for the original White House. She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Marlo Bennett; two brothers, Stanley Piper and Eugene Piper, and her sister, Sandra Piper. She is survived by her daughter, Lori Francisco; three grandchildren, Jessie A Cornish, Megan R. Duke and Joseph M Darling; three great-grandchildren, Loki Cook, Jason Caron Jr., and Jacob Caron. Also several ½ brothers and sisters, cousins, nieces and nephews. Lori would like to thank the CHANS Hospice caretakers and nurses for the wonderful care and support that they gave to her mother, and also her daughter Jessie Anne, for staying during the many nights with her grandmother. Thank you all for making it possible for Marian to stay in her home until she passed. . A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 18, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Oak Grove Cemetery, ( Jr. High side) Southside, Bath To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com In lieu of flowers, the family has requested, if you wish to make a memorial donation in Marian’s name, please make those to: Midcoast Humane Society 30 Range Rd. Brunswick, ME

