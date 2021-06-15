Wayne Clark 1960 – 2021 LISBON FALLS – Wayne Clark, fondly known as “Uncle Wayne”, passed away on May 18, 2021 at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston. He was born on Sept. 3, 1960 to Patricia (Carr) and Gary Clark in Boothbay Harbor. Wayne grew up and attended schools in Bath and Columbia Falls where he was raised. Wayne had a special place in his heart for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will always be remembered by his special smile, his caring heart and his warm embrace. Wayne was predeceased by his wife Theresa Clark, his brother James Clark and sister Rebecca Brown. He is survived by his sisters Libby Farmer of Woolwich and Darlene Clark of Rochester, N.Y.; stepdaughters Jean Mcinnis and Connie Lailer and stepson Sterling Brown; grandchildren Casey Freeman, Christopher Goode, Kimberly Goode, Jessica Bard, Nate Brewer, Kaylea O’Connell, Sean O’Connell, Sarah Brown, Emily Brown, Colby Brown and Abby Brown; and great-grandchildren Wyatt Freeman, Rushea Donaldson, Casim Donaldson, Dominic Goode, Kymani Pagon, KyAntea Pagon, Chloe Watson, Aubrey Watson, Jaxson Watson, Aleaha Elliot and Derek Elliot. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery on Barters Island Road, Boothbay, Maine. Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home, 975 Wiscasset Road, Boothbay, Maine.

Guest Book