FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots Coach Bill Belichick says he doesn’t expect cornerback Stephon Gilmore to participate in any of the team’s remaining mandatory minicamp workouts this week.

It’s an indication that the former defensive player of the year could possibly be a holdout as the team prepares to open training camp next month.

“I don’t expect him to be here,” Belichick said Tuesday. “And we’ll just focus on the guys that are here.”

Gilmore was absent from the opening day of minicamp Monday. Belichick declined to say whether the absence was excused. Gilmore also skipped the team’s 10 recent voluntary workouts over the past two months. He is entering the final season of the five-year, $65 million deal signed in 2017. He is set to make a base salary of $7 million in 2021 and is in line to receive an additional $500,000 roster bonus.

Still, that $7.5 million would rank him 25th among NFL cornerbacks for the coming season.

Gilmore has been a standout in New England’s secondary since arriving as a free agent from Buffalo. He has 11 interceptions in his four seasons with the Patriots. Gilmore, who will turn 31 in September, tied a career low with one interception last season. He appeared in just 11 games after missing time due to a COVID-19 diagnosis and a season-ending quadriceps injury late in the season.

The majority of NFL teams, including the Patriots, will open training camp on July 27.

Veteran safety Devin McCourty said he’s among the players who have been in communication with Gilmore and that “he’s still a part of this team.”

“Obviously, it’s my 12th year in the league. You see things like this happen. It kind of works itself out on its own and you kind of let the player worry about that,” McCourty said. “But as far as us as teammates and our defense with him in it, I’m excited for that just as much as anything. Obviously, his season got cut short last year and he’s going to be working hard to get back to that level and play that he’s been at the last couple of years. I’m excited to see him do that.”

In Gilmore’s absence Tuesday, several other players took turns rotating into his normal spot in the secondary, including free agent pickup Jalen Mills. Mills was active with multiple pass breakups. McCourty said whenever Gilmore does join the rest of the team, he doesn’t expect him to need much time to catch up on what he’s missed.

“He fits in where he fits in. It doesn’t take much to see where he fits in. I don’t think you have to reinvent the wheel,” McCourty said. “Our defense is kind of is what it is, year in and year out. Obviously, we add some things, we do things different depending on personnel and who’s here. But what Gilly can do and what he brings to the table is still a huge part of the defense. When he gets back, that’ll be what it is and all that will work itself out.”

TIGHT END JONNU Smith, the first marquee free agent to sign with the Patriots this offseason, appeared to suffer a left hamstring injury midway through Monday’s minicamp practice.

He repeatedly grabbed the hamstring and stretched while standing apart from the team during an extended special teams period. Smith later conferred with head athletic trainer Jim Whalen and did not participate in any ensuing drills. The 25-year-old spent the remainder of practice standing or kneeling on the sideline. He was limited at Tuesday’s practice.

Smith signed a four-year, $50 million deal. His addition caught the attention of several teammates who once played against him, including safety Adrian Phillips.

“He was a beast, and he still is a beast. That’s what I got from (practice),” Phillips said Monday. “When you watched him play at the Titans, you see a guy who can literally run everything. His route tree is wide open. Then he gets here and you see that first-hand in practice. It’s just crazy. He moves like a receiver, but he’s big, he’s fast, and it’s a real matchup problem.”

Last season, Smith caught 41 passes for 448 yards and eight touchdowns in Tennessee.

OUTSIDE LINEBACKER Chase Winovich was absebt from a second straight minicamp practice Tuesday. Winovich was one of four other absent players, including defensive lineman Byron Cowart, inside linebacker Terez Hall and outside linebacker Rashod Berry.

Tight ends Jonnu Smith and Dalton Keene, right guard Shaq Mason, rookie linebacker Cameron McGrone and rookie safety Joshuah Bledsoe were limited.

The Patriots are scheduled to hold their final minicamp practice Wednesday at 10:45 a.m.

MATTHEW SLATER, captain for the Patriots, stepped down from his longtime position as the team’s NFLPA rep this offseason. On Monday, Slater explained that after nine years, he simply felt his time had simply run its course.

“I think it’s important that young guys take ownership and understand the way that this league operates, the business side of this league, the player safety side of this league. We want our young men to be educated and to be involved and to really take ownership in what they’re doing,” Slater said. “So I felt the Lord telling me, ‘OK, it’s time for you to step aside in this role.’

“I thought about it, I talked to some of the leadership at the union, and I felt like it was a good time for me to step away.”

Last year, former Patriots left guard Joe Thuney and linebacker Brandon Copeland served as alternate reps behind Slater. Copeland arrived with NFLPA experience from his time with the Jets, but has since signed with Atlanta. Last March, Thuney chose to sign with the Chiefs in free agency.

Without them, the Patriots are now left with running back James White and long snapper Joe Cardona as co-alternates. White and Cardona are likely to represent the team this season.

As a rep, Slater voted on several important league matters, including steps that led to the ratification of the latest CBA and cancelling the 2020 preseason over concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

